Brooke Shields might be suing Charlotte Tilbury: Here’s why she’s an eyebrow legend

The actor will go down in history for having some of the bushiest and best brows in the business.

Brooke Shields is an enduring beauty icon, largely due to one thing: Her eyebrows. That might actually be two things, but you get the point.

Now, it would seem, the model and actress is fighting to protect her brows. According to American gossip site TMZ, Shields is suing English beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury for allegedly cashing in on her famous look – Tilbury sells an eyebrow pencil called ‘Brooke S’.

TMZ claims Shields wants the eyebrow pencil taken off the market because it uses her name without her permission. We’re not sure how this potential legal debacle might pan out, but what we do know for sure is, Shields definitely has an iconic set of brows on her.

Here’s how she’s stayed true to her strong look, throughout her career…

The Seventies…

(PA)

In 1978 Shields shot to fame in the controversial film Pretty Baby – she was just 12 years old and playing the character of a child prostitute. Whatever you might have thought of the film, one thing stood out – Shields’ strikingly thick eyebrows.

The Eighties…

(PA)

The Eighties were a time of big hair and even bigger shoulder pads, and yet Shields’ eyebrows still managed to steal the show. As was the beauty trend at the time, she often brushed hers up and barely tweezed at all, making them even more magnificent in their bushiness.

The Nineties…

(Neil Munns/PA)

We can imagine Shields had a tough time of it in the Nineties. It was when viciously overplucked eyebrows were all the rage, and yet somehow, hers remained thick and luscious.

The Noughties…

(Yui Mok/PA)

Shields must be pleased she didn’t succumb to the ill-advised beauty trends of the Noughties – namely sperm brows…

Today…

(Ian West/PA)

When you think of iconic eyebrows, Frida Kahlo, Audrey Hepburn, Cara Delevingne – and yes, Brooke Shields – tend to come to mind. Shields successfully stayed clear of the many dodgy beauty trends that ravaged many a woman’s brows ove the decades, and kept hers bushy, thick and dark.

She doesn’t brush them up quite as much as she did in the Eighties, instead keeping them nice and sleek, and as bold as ever.

