Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer

9th May 19 | Beauty

Holiday season is coming. Claire Spreadbury rounds up the sweetest swimmers and sassiest board shorts for beach babies everywhere.

555d44f1-1ec6-4dd4-adf2-81960985d81b

Whether you’re staycationing with the family or have booked and paid for some guaranteed sunshine, the essential new addition to every child’s holiday wardrobe is a swimsuit.

“We’ve definitely seen lots of summer brights this season, and plenty of fishy characters, from mermaids to sea horses and everything in-between,” says Jeni Bolton, head of design at Frugi. “Our collections have a design story. This season our inspiration is the Isles of Scilly, so our swimwear is filled with seaside brights, ice cream cones, paddling puffins, characterful sea creatures, sharks and comical seagulls.

“We believe children’s swimwear should appeal to children but also be fit for purpose and reassure parents, so it’s great to see so many brands with UPF50+ sun protection ratings. We also use Oeko-Tex approved fabric, which means less chemicals and it’s kinder to children’s skin. Our board shorts are also made from recycled plastic – a small reminder of our ethics in creating sustainable fashion choices.”

Bright and bold, frilly and feminine or perfectly print-tastic, here are some of our seasonal favourites…

All things bright and beautiful

All children should be encouraged to wear gorgeously bright colours, before they decide all they really want to wear is black. Dressing them top to toe in prime colours also makes little ones nice and easy to spot of the beach.

Alex and Alexa board shorts
(AlexandAlexa/PA)

Mini Rodini Blue Sea Monster Swim Shorts, £39, AlexandAlexa (alexandalexa.com)

Ted Baker bikini from Debenhams
(Debenhams/PA)

Baker by Ted Baker Girls’ Orange Floral Print Bikini, currently reduced to £22.40 from £28, Debenhams (debenhams.com)

Frugi all-in-one swimsuit
(Frugi/PA)

Little Sun Safe Suit, £25, Frugi (welovefrugi.com)

Crocodile two-piece from Boots
(Boots/PA)

Mini Club Crocodile Two-piece Set, £14, Boots (boots.com)

Fancy frills

Nothing says ‘feeling hot, hot hot’ like a sunny samba frill. Perfectly suited to this season’s swimsuits and bikinis, they really up the cute factor around the pool.

Pineapple frill bikini
(AlexandAlexa/PA)

Kuling Pale Yellow Caorle Pinapple Bikini, £20, AlexandAlexa (alexandalexa.com)

Cath Kidston strawberry print swimsuit
(Cath Kidston/PA)

Strawberries Baby Frill Swimsuit, £14, Cath Kidston (cathkidston.com)

Lipsy floral swimsuit
(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Girl Floral Frill Swimsuit, from £14, Next (next.co.uk)

Stripey swimsuit by Fearne for Boots Mini Club
(Boots/PA)

Mini Club Fearne by Fearne Cotton Swimming Costume, £10, Boots (boots.com)

Lipsy frill bikini
(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Girl Neon Frill Bikini, from £16, Next (next.co.uk)

Perfect prints

We all love a fun print once the weather warms up, and swimwear offers the perfect excuse to inject a little personality. You can even kit the clan out in the same swimmers if you’re into the mini-me vibe…

A family wearing matching swimwear
(Matalan/PA)

Tropical Swimwear, from £5 for children and from £7 for adults, Matalan (matalan.co.uk)

Leaf print shorts
(Debenhams/PA)

Mantaray Boys’ Green Jungle Print Swim Shorts, currently reduced to £8.80-£13.60 from £11-£17, Debenhams (debenhams.com)

Frugi all-in-one swimsuit
(Frugi/PA)

Little Sun Safe Suit, £25, Frugi (welovefrugi.com)

Girls on the beach in swimsuits
(Next/PA)

Floral Two-piece Sunsafe Set, from £14; Floral Swimsuit, from £10, both Next (next.co.uk)

Boy in a Marvel swimsuit
(Studio/PA)

Young Boys Captain America UV Swim Suit, £7.99, Studio (studio.co.uk)

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian among the stars at a beautiful and bizarre Met Gala

As Alexa Chung launches on YouTube: 5 of the best fashion channels to follow
As Alexa Chung launches on YouTube: 5 of the best fashion channels to follow

Katie Price says she looks like a ‘Space Invader’ after cosmetic procedure
Katie Price says she looks like a ‘Space Invader’ after cosmetic procedure

This is what Meghan’s post-birth look says about her style as a new mum

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Amy Schumer reveals name of baby son

Amy Schumer reveals name of baby son
Met Gala 2019: The best looks from the pink carpet

Met Gala 2019: The best looks from the pink carpet
Not just a tremor: 10 early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease everybody should know about

Not just a tremor: 10 early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease everybody should know about
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian among the stars at a beautiful and bizarre Met Gala