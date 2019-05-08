Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Katie Wright looks back at what other members of the royal family wore for the big reveal.

After a two day wait, we have finally got to see the newest addition to the royal family, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for photographers, behind closed doors, with their tiny newborn son.

The baby, whose name has not yet been announced, was delivered on Monday, May 6, and is understood to have been born at hospital rather than at home.

To introduce her son to the world, Meghan wore a white, below-the-knee blazer dress, with v-neck, tie front and button detailing, as well as a pair of what are thought to be Manolo Blahnik BB suede pumps. Her gold necklace with turquoise design is said to be by Jennifer Meyer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son (PA)

It has become somewhat of a royal tradition for the proud parents to pose for photographers and assembled crowds on the Lindo Wing steps in Paddington, west London, ever since Princess Anne exited the hospital with her first child in 1977. But Meghan and Harry decided to do things a little differently.

For their big reveal in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, only a small press pool of one reporter, one photographer, three cameramen, and the couple’s own private photographer and a household press officer photographer were present.

Here we take a look back and see how Meghan’s postnatal ensemble compares with those of previous royal family members through the decades…

Duchess of Cambridge

Kate had a fashion formula that she’s stuck to for every Lindo Wing appearance, each time wearing a bespoke dress in a primary colour designed by Jenny Packham, paired with nude heels.

In 2013 for the birth of Prince George, Kate’s dress was powder blue with white polka dots and an empire waistline, while the shoes were espadrilles, which made sense on a warm July evening.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their newborn son, Prince George (Yui Mok/PA)

Two years later, to welcome Princess Charlotte, Kate chose a three-quarter sleeve dress with a yellow buttercup print and nude court heels, the dress a looser fit than the previous occasion.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the newborn Princess of Cambridge (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

And finally, when Prince Louis was born last year, Kate appeared with her youngest son wearing a bright red shift dress with a white lace Peter Pan collar.

Prince Louie arrived last April Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meghan’s choice is just as striking as Kate’s (and they seem to have similar ideas when it comes to shoes), but she’s gone chic in white and for a slightly more fitted style, as opposed to the pop of colour of Kate’s shift dresses.

Princess Diana



For the birth of Prince William in 1981, Princess Diana chose a typically Eighties dress with a white bow collar and puff sleeves.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with William as they left the hospital for Kensington Palace (PA)

Three years later, the mum-of-two chose a more formal ensemble, her white collared shirt with a red neck tie teamed with a long red jacket.

Another characteristically Eighties ensemble, the big shoulders of Diana’s jacket are echoed by her voluminous hair.

The Prince and Princess of Wales following the birth of their second son, Prince Harry (PA)

Some people have speculated that the Duchess of Cambridge’s outfits were influenced by Princess Diana’s, because of the bright colours, polka dots and white collars, but chances are it’s just coincidental.

Instead of billowing sleeves, Diana-style, Meghan’s gone sleeveless – a look she often opts for. And while the blazer collar detail is only a little reminiscent of Diana’s red jacket, the structured fit is there.

Princess Anne

In 1977, Princess Anne made the first of her two appearances on the famous steps, this time to mark the arrival of her son Peter Phillips.

The then 27-year-old was wrapped up in a dark cape coat, her hair covered by a silk head scarf.

Princess Anne leaves the Lindo Wing in November 1977 (PA)

Three days after the birth of daughter Zara, in May 1981, Princess Anne emerged wearing a very colourful printed dress with a huge collar, a dark shawl worn on top.

Princess Anne carrying her three day-old daughter Zara, with her husband Captain Mark Phillips (PA)

