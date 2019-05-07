Camp beauty at the Met Gala involved big hair and holographic make-up

Low-key wasn’t an option at this event – just look at Ezra Miller, who had five extra eyes painted on his face.

Maximalism was the name of the game at this year’s Met Gala.

The theme was Camp: Notes On Fashion – and it wasn’t a moment for elegance; bold, outlandish styles were called for.

The beauty looks had to match, and famous faces stepped up to the plate with colourful make-up and impossibly big hair. Here are some of the best beauty looks of the night…

The make-up…

Ezra Miller (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Ezra Miller isn’t one to shy away from a fashion challenge. The actor’s make-up was holographic and you feel like you’re seeing double, looking at the five extra eyeballs painted on his face, all set off by a bright red lip. Miller’s outfit was designed by Riccardo Tisci of Burberry, and he held a mask to complete the look.

Yara Shahidi (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Sometimes simple can be effective, as Yara Shahidi showed. The actor’s make-up artist, Emily Cheng, created a string of rhinestones around one of her eyes in the shape of her zodiac sign, Aquarius. Everything else was kept natural, so the rhinestones only had to compete for attention with Shahidi’s towering hairdo.

Janelle Monae (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Although not technically a beauty look, we’re including Janelle Monae here because her outfit was basically make-up. The Christian Siriano gown was motorised, with a blinking eye over one of her breasts. It’s both a nod to Monae’s love of science fiction and Picasso.

We’re not hugely surprised Monae had one of the stand-out looks of the night – her style is already quite camp, and before the event she told Vanity Fair: “I am camp. It’s embedded in my DNA.”

The hair…

Lupita Nyong’o (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

It’s hard to pick a favourite part of Lupita Nyong’o’s look, which was a riot of colour with a bold shouldered Versace dress, glittering make-up and a matching fan. However, it really is her hair we can’t take our eyes off.

Her hairstylist Vernon Francis says his inspirations were Marie Antoinette and Lauren Kelley’s self-portrait Pickin’ (which also features multiple afro combs). Francis wrote on Instagram: “Our goal is to continue to demonstrate the power of our hair #texture that it is the most moldable and luxurious #hair texture there is.”

Ciara (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Bigger really is better – and singer Ciara took this to heart with her voluminous Afro. The emerald clips at the front tied in with her dress. Recently the singer has been posting about her natural hair journey on social media, so this really is a celebration of textured hair.

Lizzo (Evan Agostini/AP)

Matchy matchy is normally a fashion faux pas, but the camp theme is all about breaking rules. With this in mind, singer Lizzo went for pink on pink on pink. Like Nyong’o, her hair had a distinctly regal, Marie Antoinette vibe – but of course, in hot pink.

Dua Lipa (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Dolly Parton is a camp icon, so it’s no surprise many stars tried to emulate her signature bouffant. Dua Lipa paired hers with kitschy bejewelled accessories.

The nails…

Elle Fanning (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

A simple gel manicure just won’t do for the Met Gala. Elle Fanning showed us how maximalism is properly done with her nails, which had a charm attached to every finger – from French fries to a tube of toothpaste – and all on hot pink polish.

