7 essential beauty tips every woman should know, from TV make-up artist Bryony Blake

Tasked with getting the likes of Amanda Holden and Oti Mabuse ready for their TV close-ups, and doling out advice as a This Morning beauty expert, Bryony Blake really knows her stuff when it comes to cosmetics.

Alongside her regular showbiz duties, the make-up artist has recently teamed up with Tropic for the unveiling of the brand’s first make-up collection which, like its skincare, is vegan and cruelty-free.

The hero of the range is the Colour Palette, a customisable kit that lets you to pick up to seven different pans from 13 different products and a variety of shades, allowing millions of different combinations.

The magnetic pans can snap in and out so you can switch up the products whenever you want to – much like a make-up artist tailors their kit according to their client.

“I think this is one of the first times I’ve come across a palette where you’ve got the option of cream and powder products together,” says Blake, who tested the full range ahead of the launch.

“The colours they have are really good, and will suit anyone and any skin tone. That’s really clever to do that.”

(Tropic Skincare/PA)

Tropic Colour Palette with five trays, £68

With a diverse client base and years of industry experience under her belt, Blake has a wealth of make-up knowledge, from how to prep your skin properly to the best budget mascaras.

Here, she gives us seven essential tips that will help you take your make-up look to the next level…

1. There are no make-up ‘rules’

“I hate when people think there are rules in make-up,” Blake says. “It shouldn’t be like that, it should be an expression of your personality.

“Loads of women at a certain age come to me and say, ‘I’ve been told not to wear shimmer on my eyes’ and I’m like, ‘that’s rubbish’.

“If you want to wear a bit of shimmer, that’s fine. I think a lot of women get scared it’s a bit dated, but it’s just about blending things and getting the right colours.”

2. Good skin means good make-up

“A lot of the time, I can’t predict if someone has looked after their skin when they sit in my chair.

“If I’m going to be putting concealer under someone’s eye and their skin is really dry, it’s not going to work.

“You’ve got to make sure you exfoliate, moisturise and remove your make-up every night. Get into that routine and the rest will follow.”

3. Don’t overdo your brows

“As a make-up artist, you have things that you love to do and things that you hate to do – brows are not my favourite.

“The whole point of an eyebrow it is to frame your face and your eye shape – you don’t need to make them so dramatic.

“I like to use a really fine brow pencil. There are some really good high street ones, like Lottie London do some really cute, very fine ones.”

(Lottie London/PA)

Lottie London Arch Rival Brow Artist Retractable Eyebrow Pencil, £4.50 (was £6.45)

4. Some brands are better for darker skin tones

“I work with [Strictly Come Dancing professional] Oti Mabuse quite a lot, I did The Greatest Dancer with her and I do quite a lot of her campaigns, so I’ve got a separate kit for her.

“For Oti, I really like Armani. The Luminous Silk Foundation works really nicely, they do good colours, which I like.

“And I really like Becca Cosmetics, they’re an Australian brand. They do these liquid glows, which I think look beautiful on the skin.”

(Giorgio Armani/PA)

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £35.70 – currently on offer from £42, John Lewis

5. Choose mascara by the brush

“With mascara, you have to find the right brush. I have quite long lashes and I like a long, fluffly lash, so I like a thick, bristly brush.

“My luxury favourite is YSL, but I’ve recently used Collection Lash Surge, which is only £3.99.”

(YSL Beauty/PA)

YSL Beauty Luxurious Mascara, £26

(Collection/PA)

Collection Lash Surge Mascara, £3.99, Boots

6. Double up your products

“I love a cream blush, because I love putting it on my lips as well.

“I like products you can do multiple things with – and that’s what’s amazing about all the cream products from Tropic.”

7. Have fun with make-up

“I like it when you see someone has experimented a bit with their make-up.

“The thing about make-up is that it comes off. You can just take a face wipe and take it off. So, I will always say to people, ‘don’t be too scared’.”

© Press Association 2019