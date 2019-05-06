7 celebrities we can’t wait to see take on this year’s Met Gala theme

These stars always deliver on the red carpet and the 2019 theme promises some epic outfits, says Katie Wright.

The first Monday in May has rolled around again and in the fashion world that means one thing only: the Met Gala is back.

Officially titled the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, the biggest event in the fashion calendar is designed to raise money for the museum and marks the opening of its latest exhibition.

Blake Lively attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 (Ian West/PA)

Every year, celebrities attend the gala opening clad in outfits that fit the exhibition’s theme, and for 2019 it’s Camp: Notes on Fashion, inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay ‘Notes on ‘Camp’.

The event is always co-chaired by Vogue editor Anna Wintour and this year she’s joined by Lady Gaga, Alessandro Michele, Harry Styles and Serena Williams.

After 2018’s religious theme, which saw stars kitted out in grand gowns largely based on clerical clothing, we anticipate this year is going to be a riot of colour and creativity on the red carpet.

Katy Perry attending MetGala in 2017 (Aurore Marechal/PA)

And given past performances we can predict the stars who will embrace the camp theme and deliver spectacular looks tonight.

Here are seven celebrities who we think are going to kill it on the Met Gala red carpet.

1. Lady Gaga

Was there ever a celebrity more suited to the camp theme than Lady Gaga? Known for her outrageous on-stage outfits, it’s no wonder the singer was chosen to co-chair this year’s gala.

Plus, while she’s skipped the Met Gala for the last two years, Gaga’s red carpet appearances promoting A Star in Born have been fabulous, so she’s sure to be back with a bang this year.

Lady Gaga attending the UK Premiere of A Star is Born (Ian West/PA)

2. Rihanna

Responsible for some of the greatest Met Gala looks of all time, Rihanna’s mantra seems to be ‘go big or go home’.

From the huge yellow fur-lined Guo Pei gown she wore when she performed at the event in 2015, to last year’s ‘pope dress’, the singer always takes the exhibition theme and really goes to town with it.

Rihanna attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 (Ian West/PA)

3. Madonna

For fashion chameleon Madonna, adopting a different costume theme every year comes naturally, which is why it’s no surprise the Queen of Pop arrives on the arm of a different designer practically every year.

In 2018 it was John Galliano who had the honour of dressing Her Madgesty in all-black, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the singer partnered with Moschino again this year, as she did in 2017.

Jeremy Scott and Madonna attending the 2017 Met Gala (Aurore Marechal/PA)

4. Katy Perry

Katy Perry has been strutting her stuff on the Met red carpet for years now and her ensembles have become increasingly bonkers, culminating in last year’s colossal angel wings and gold minidress, designed by Versace.

Given her pop star heritage, we imagine Perry will be pulling out all the stops on Monday night and taking camp to new heights.

Katy Perry at the 2018 Met Gala (Ian West/PA)

5. Sarah Jessica Parker

Always delivering epic glamour at the Met Gala, Sarah Jessica Parker has become known for her stunning gowns and her extravagant headpieces.

Can she top 2018, when she had a whole nativity scene perched on her head? We hope she can…

Sarah Jessica Parker in 2018 (Ian West/PA0

6. Cardi B

Cardi B made her first appearance at the Met Gala last year and it was a triumph, the rapper – who was pregnant at the time – dressed in a custom embellished golden gown by Moschino’s Jeremy Scott and a matching headdress.

Seeing as the 26-year-old was also wearing Moschino at last week’s Billboard Music Awards we predict she’ll be teaming up with Scott again and coming out with something spectacular tonight.

Cardi B and Jeremy Scott in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

7. Solange

An avant-garde style icon, Solange is never afraid to push the envelope at the Met Gala while still sticking to the theme – which can’t be said for all attendees.

The singer’s last two Met looks were predominantly black, so it’ll be interesting to see if or how she embraces colour for 2019.

Solange Knowles at the Met Gala in 2017 (Aurore Marechal/PA)

