As Alexa Chung launches on YouTube: 5 of the best fashion channels to follow

These industry insiders take you behind the scenes of the fashion world.

Alexa Chung has announced the launch of her YouTube channel, a move that doesn’t come as a surprise since she’s BFFs with Derek Blasberg, who last year was appointed fashion and beauty director at the video sharing platform.

Chung says: “I am so happy that I can finally announce the launch of my official YouTube channel, which will be the new home of original, unfiltered content and a place which I hope will inspire my community through a host of videos spanning fashion, travel, art and self-expression.”

The TV presenter turned fashion designer says that her first full length video will focus on her custom dress and accessories created for next Monday’s Met Gala.

“Alexa Chung is one of my favourite people,” Blasberg commented.

“Of course, she’s stylish, but she’s also quirky, witty, and has a unique perspective on just about everything.

“When I came to YouTube, she was one of the first people I thought of to be a partner, and I can’t wait to see what she does with us.”

We’ll have to wait until next Tuesday to see Chung’s Met Gala video, but in the meantime, here are five other fashion-focused YouTube channels that are worth a watch…

1. Victoria Beckham

Another recent YouTube addition, Victoria Beckham unveiled her channel in February to coincide with celebrating 10 years of her fashion label.

VB’s videos offer a behind the scenes look at her design process, fashion week preparations and, of course, her impossibly glamorous life.

2. Stella McCartney

Sustainable fashion pioneer Stella McCartney’s slick YouTube channel features more than just catwalk and campaign videos.

The designer uses the platform to promote her breast cancer awareness work and to encourage her customers to adopt a slow fashion approach themselves.

3. Karlie Kloss

Canadian model Karlie Kloss has amassed more than 769,000 subscribers in the three years she’s been posting videos on her Klossy channel.

Fans keep coming back for the bubbly beauty’s mix of fashion, make-up, food, travel and fitness.

4. Song of Style

Hugely popular blogger Aimee Song, aka Song of Style, takes viewers along with her as she attends all the major fashion weeks.

The New York based style maven also offers practical advice in her Style By Number video series.

5. Lydia Millen

Vlogger Lydia Millen documents pretty much every element of her life, from beauty and fitness to travel and home decor.

While a lot of Millen’s fashion content is definitely aspirational – her designer bag collection is to die for – she also does high street hauls and seasonal trend videos.

