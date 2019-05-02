Princess Charlotte’s adorable royal birthday photos: Here’s how to get the look for your little one

Including how to get your hands on her amazing floral dress.

Princess Charlotte turns four today, and to mark the occasion, Kensington Palace has released a new set of photos taken by her mum, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The candid shots shows Charlotte posing and playing on the grounds of Kensington Palace and her Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Kate has always famously opted for traditional clothes for her kids, which has been a big hit with shoppers, who have scrambled to get their hands on pieces worn by the royal brood.

There’s already been a massive spike in sales of the floral summer dress Charlotte’s pictured wearing. Retailer Trotters has revealed the £70 Lily Rose Betsy dress has almost sold out online after an overnight rush. “As soon as the image came out, we saw a massive spike in sales. There’s been a huge, huge amount of interest,” says Sophie Mirman, founder of the childrenswear brand.

Here’s how to emulate Charlotte’s birthday style for you own little princess – but hurry, these pieces are sure to sell out fast…

The dress

A photograph of Princess Charlotte taken by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge (Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

A cotton floral dress is one of Kate’s go-to staples when dressing Charlotte for an important occasion. In fact, she wore a similar number to Prince Louis’ christening.

The one she’s wearing in her birthday photos features an iconic floral print by Liberty, with cute puffball sleeves. We’re big fans of the sweet Peter Pan collar and pale blue piping detail around the waist.

Trotters Betsy dress from the Lily Rose collection, £70

The plimsolls

The royals are usually photographed in a pair of smart Mary-Janes, but when it comes to running around the garden, plimsolls are the answer.

The elasticated canvas pair Charlotte wears here, also from Trotters, are ideal, and when they start to get a bit dirty, you can simply pop them in the washing machine on a cold wash and they’ll come out looking good as new.

Trotters navy Hampton canvas plum shoes, from £26

The cardigan

Charlotte poses on a fence (Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

Is there anything cuter than a knitted cardi? Kate is a big fan of adding a warm cardigan into the mix when it’s chilly outside.

While we couldn’t track down the exact one Charlotte is wearing in her birthday shoot, we love this lookalike option from Zara. As well as being super cosy, it has some delightful pearl details any little princess would love.

(Zara/PA)

Zara basic knit cardigan, £10.99

The skirt

(Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

This particular tartan item has become something of a signature for Charlotte – the tot also wore it last month at Burnham Horse Trials.

The £50 skirt with adorable braces is from one of Kate’s favourite kids’ brands, Amaia Kids, but thanks to the ‘Charlotte effect’, it seems to be completely sold out online. However, you can still pick up this similar version from the brand.

(Amaia Kids/PA)

Amaia Molly skirt, £50

