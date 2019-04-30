Everything that happened at Dior’s star-studded Cruise fashion show in Morocco

The French brand staged its latest catwalk spectacular in Marrakech.

Fashion’s finest descended on Marrakech for the Dior Cruise 2020 fashion show – and what a show it was.

The catwalk event was the culmination of a two-day trip which kicked off on Sunday night when VIP guests were treated to dinner and live music at the stunning Palais Bahia.

Dior spared no expense, flying in celebrities including model Karlie Kloss and actors Shailene Woodley and Lupita Nyong’o, and kitting them out in pieces from the fashion house’s current collections.

Dior ambassador Jessica Alba, who happened to be celebrating her birthday on Monday, posted on Instagram: “It’s almost too much beauty to absorb. everything we’ve experienced in #marrakech has been Incredible!”

The unveiling of the Cruise collection took place the following evening at another architectural marvel, Palais El Badi.

The catwalk lined a shallow rectangular pool that was filled with floating torches.

As the sun set, three bonfires were lit in the centre of the courtyard. Traditional Moroccan music added to the incredible atmosphere.

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri said that the collection was an ode to cross-culturalism, quoting Moroccan writer Tahar Ben Jelloun in the show notes: “Culture teaches us to live together, teaches us that we’re not alone in the world, that other people have different traditions and ways of living that are just as valid as our own.”

That meant clothing that combined the trademarks of the house of Dior with pan-African craftsmanship.

The brand’s iconic ‘New Look’ silhouette – a cinched in waist with a full skirt – featured heavily, with skirts and gowns created using wax print fabric from Ivory Coast.

Chiuri said she wanted to the collection to be as diverse as the Dior clientele and to respect African culture, which is why she worked alongside anthropologist Anne Grosfilley to source fabrics from Africa.

She also collaborated with a number of specialists such as British-Jamaican designer Grace Wales Bonner and South African shirt-maker Pathé’O on certain pieces.

After Chiuri had taken her bow, the Palais become the backdrop for one epic after party.

None other than disco legend Diana Ross performed live, sending the fashion set wild as they danced and sang along to hits like I’m Coming Out and Upside Down.

Dior make-up artist Daniel Martin, who was responsible for the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding day make-up even got up on stage for a boogie with the music icon.

By all accounts it was the perfect show-stopping end to a magnificent event.

