Maya Jama’s cool girl guide to looking good at festivals

The presenter, who recently returned from a very glamorous trip to Coachella, shares her top tips with Katie Wright.

The likes of Glastonbury, Wireless and Lovebox may be a while off yet, but across the pond Coachella has kicked off the US festival season in style, as thousands of fans gathered over two weekends in April to watch headliners Ariana Grande, Tame Impala and Childish Gambino perform in a Californian desert valley.

Never one to miss a major music event, Maya Jama jetted off to the States with GHD – the Radio 1 presenter and hair brand teamed up to showcase a variety of festival hair looks.

As a beauty buff and worldwide festival veteran (her boyfriend happens to be rapper Stormzy), Jama has got some amazing tips for looking good whether you’re in a sweltering desert in America or a muddy field in Blighty – and even if you don’t have your own glam squad on hand.

Here, the 24-year-old chats to us about all things hair and beauty, and reveals the products she can’t live without at a festival…

How do you prepare yourself beauty-wise for festival season?

“Festival beauty is so different to my day-to-day but my top tip is to hydrate with lots of water in the lead up to and throughout the festival.

“Face masks are essential. Elemis is great for masks and Rodial Dragon’s Blood Eye Mask is great too and super hydrating.

“Also, always get your nails done beforehand – a gel manicure is best because it lasts so much longer.”

We saw you sporting different hairstyles at Coachella, which one was your favourite look?

“Day three ‘disco mermaid waves’ were my favourite. Patrick Wilson created the S-bend using the GHD Platinum+ Festival Collection Styler.

“It’s such a cool technique and was definitely my favourite look of the weekend.”

Disco mermaid waves (GHD/PA)

Did you experiment with any of make-up looks that you usually wouldn’t do?

“To match my disco mermaid hair I really amped up my make-up look on day three – I went for a bright orange eye to stand out against the blue of my jumpsuit.

“I usually go for more of a muted and natural make-up look so this is definitely the time to experiment.”

Who is your festival fashion and beauty inspiration?

“Jourdan Dunn, she always looks great at festivals. I’ve loved her looks at Notting Hill Carnival and Wireless.”

What is your skincare routine like?

“Elemis is my favourite skincare brand. I love their masks and moisturisers.

“My day-to-day routine though is quite basic – I use a Dove soap and water to wash my face every morning.

“I’m a flexitarian with my skincare and face – sometimes I’m really into it but sometimes I’m super lazy.

“Whenever I fly though I always use a full face sheet mask to keep my skin hydrated!”

Maya Jama’s five festival beauty essentials

(GHD/PA)

1. GHD Platinum+ Festival Collection Styler, £175

“It allows me to style my hair, whether curly, wavy or straight, but ensures it’s still super shiny. The Platinum+ was my go-to tool for the Coachella festival weekend.”

But you will need to find a plug socket of course.

(Laura Mercier/PA)

2. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Medium Deep, £30, Cult Beauty

“It stops you from looking sweaty when it’s hot and gives you a great natural and flawless glow.”

(MAC/PA)

3. MAC Studio Fix 24HR Smooth Wear Concealer, £18.50

“I don’t like wearing heavy make-up at a festival – this does exactly what foundation does, but less heavy.”

(Fenty Beauty/PA)

4. Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Trophy Wife, £28, Harvey Nichols

“It gives you a great shine through the sandy desert at Coachella.”

(Rodial/PA)

5. Rodial Dragon’s Blood Eye Masks, £39

“These masks are super-hydrating to help soothe tired and dry skin.”

© Press Association 2019