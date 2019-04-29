7 celebs who became beauty icons later in life, as research shows older women are ‘most confident’

Katie Wright hails the over-50 stars leading the way for mature women.

They say ‘beauty fades’ as we age, but evidently confidence doesn’t – if the results of a new survey are anything to go by.

When 2,000 women were asked about their confidence levels, more of those aged 65 and over said they felt great about their face and body than any other age group.

The study found 44% of over-65s felt positive about their looks compared to an average of 28% across the other groups.

Carried out by skincare supplement brand Imedeen, the research also found that older women are passionate about beauty products, saying they spend on average £94 a year on cosmetics, only £1.23 per month than women under 34.

It makes sense, then, that we’ve been seeing a surge in the number of older women signed up by beauty brands in the last few years – and we’re not just talking about models who’ve made a comeback.

Starring in campaigns and named as ambassadors, these famous faces have become beauty icons later in life – in one case well into her ninth decade.

Here, we pay tribute to seven celebrities who are paving the way for the over-50s…

1. Celine Dion

Celine Dion’s impressive second act, in which she’s reinvented herself as a couture queen and fashion maven, continues apace with the announcement earlier this month of her new role as global spokesperson for L’Oreal Paris.

At 51, this is the iconic singer’s first ever beauty contract.

2. Iris Apfel

Known for her incredible, eclectic personal style and trademark spectacles, interior designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel, who commands an Instagram following of 1.2 million, signed her first modelling contract with agency IMG earlier this year at the age of 97.

3. Jane Fonda

Celine Dion is in good company at L’Oreal – she joins 81-year-old Jane Fonda who has worked with the beauty behemoth for more than a decade.

The Oscar-winning actress and activist shot to fame in the Seventies and continues to be vocal about feminism and politics.

4. Helen Mirren

Another long-time member of the L’Oreal Paris family is Dame Helen Mirren.

The British beauty and acting icon, 73, has no pretensions about her ambassador role, saying: “I am not gorgeous and I never was, but I was always OK-looking and I’m keen to stay that way.”

5. Chaka Khan

Multiple Grammy award-winning artist Chaka Khan has been belting out hits since the Seventies. Now, at the age of 66, she’s just announced a collection with American hair extensions brand Indique.

Want a mane like the I’m Every Woman singer? You can chose from the iKhanic Curl or the iKhanic Straight wigs.

6. Tilda Swinton

“She is a living legend,” said Francois Nars, founder of NARS cosmetics, when he chose to shoot then 54-year-old Tilda Swinton for the brand’s spring 2015 campaign, hailing the actor’s ‘ethereal’ beauty.

The gorgeous Tilda Swinton wearing the Eye-Opening Act Collection. pic.twitter.com/qBmVoqhRiK — NARS Cosmetics (@NARSCosmetics) March 16, 2015

7. Maye Musk

A modelling industry veteran, 71-year-old Maye Musk – who also happens to be the mother of tech entrepreneur Elon Musk – says her career really took off when she embraced her grey hair a few years ago, leading her to book New York Fashion Week shows and become a face of CoverGirl.

