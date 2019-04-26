Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

The Me! video is finally here and it features some very cool tailoring, says Katie Wright.

After another carefully orchestrated countdown and series of cryptic clues that sent fans into a guessing game frenzy, today Taylor Swift finally revealed the project she’s been teasing for the last two weeks.

It’s a new song called Me! – a collaboration with Panic at the Disco singer Brendan Urie that comes with a spectacular video set in a pastel rainbow-hued dreamscape.

Seemingly inspired by French cinema, the video opens with a dramatic scene in which Swift argues with Urie – in French, no less – then storms out of the room before she take us on a whirlwind ride of dance sequences on the streets and rooftops of her candy-coloured version of Paris.

It’s an absolute delight, and the fashion is equally enchanting, with Swift showing off a variety of frothy frocks and one very cool suit.

In the first dance sequence the 29-year-old is ready for business in a lemon yellow blazer and trousers, white shirt and pink tie, surrounded by dancers in similar ensembles (and carrying what look like laptop bags).

The styling is bang on trend – pastel tailoring is all over the shops right now, so if you want to dress like you’re in Swifty’s Parisian paradise you’re in luck.

And you don’t have to go the whole suit-and-tie hog – these two-pieces look just as cool with a T-shirt and trainers.

Here, we’ve rounded up five perfect pastel suits, from lemon to lilac, so you can shop the Me! look…

(And Other Stories/PA)

And Other Stories Oversized Linen Blend Blazer, £89; Belted Cotton Linen Blend Trousers, £79

(Topshop/PA)

Topshop Petite Pink Double Breasted Suit Jacket, £49; Petite Pink Suit Trousers, £30

(Boohoo/PA)

Boohoo Double Breasted Boxy Military Blazer, £25.60 (was £32); Military Button Detail Tapered Trousers, £16 (was £20)

(Jaeger/PA)

Jaeger Double Breasted Linen Suit Blazer, £165; Tailoring Wide Leg Linen Suit Trousers, £110

(Kitri Studio/PA)

Kitri Studio Dominique Linen Blazer, £72 (was £145); Carlotta Linen Trousers, £42 (were £84)

© Press Association 2019