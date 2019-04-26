Opinion: Why do people still get so angry over women's body hair?

If you don’t want to feel sad about the state of the world, maybe don’t have a look at the social media comments underneath a post which features – gasp – a woman’s body hair.

Under an Instagram post from Nike Women – which features a singer and model Annahstasia Enuke showing off her slight underarm hair – there’s a barrage of comments including things like,”That’s disgusting”, “This is gross”, “You guys are damaging women’s image” and, “Girl take that money Nike just give and go get yourself waxed”.

Thankfully, there’s also a fair few Instagram users defending this supposedly brazen display of body hair. One person comments: “Body hair is natural, everyone has it,” and another writes: “We need more freedom in this world to do what we will with our bodies without someone trying to shame.”

The fact these fights are still happening just seems baffling. I can’t really understand why people would get worked up about someone else’s hair, when it has zero to do with them and is something which, for most people, grows naturally. It really just seems like another example of the policing of women’s bodies – we’re told how we’re meant to look, act and be if we’re to fit in with society’s expectations of ‘purity’ and ‘womanhood’.

There is, evidently, a huge double-standard at play here. Women are expected to spend money, time and effort waxing or shaving to make our bodies smooth and palatable – except on our heads of course, we’re supposed to have plenty of hair there. And yet men don’t have the same societal burden placed on them – their hairy legs and bushy armpits are instead seen as ‘manly’ and ‘normal’.

Many of the comments underneath the Nike post are claiming to be concerned about the model’s cleanliness. One person writes: “Shaving your armpits is about good hygiene… this is gross.” And yet, hair has nothing to do with cleanliness. Having body hair doesn’t mean you have bad hygiene – that’s more to do with how often and well you wash. I daresay the people commenting on this post aren’t so worried about the hygiene of men, no matter how long their hair/back/chest/leg hair gets.

For more than 100 years, women’s razor brands haven’t shown women’s body hair… until now. Introducing Project Body Hair. A celebration of body hair, wherever it is or isn’t. See more: https://t.co/UdKKQApFoF. pic.twitter.com/Aj4CNTtdHQ — Billie (@billiebody) June 26, 2018

The trend of female body hair in advertising is on the rise. In fact, last July US shaving company Billie claimed to produce the first ad showing a woman shaving actual body hair off. Compare this to all the ads we’ve seen before of razors bizarrely trailing over smooth skin, lest the viewers be disgusted by seeing real hair.

And yet it’s clear conversations around women’s body hair haven’t actually changed that much over the last couple of years. In 2017, Adidas posted a picture of a model with visible leg hair, and the response to it was just as divided and visceral. As with the Nike ad, many people praised Adidas – but there was also a lot of hate at the same time, and model Arvida Byström even described how she received rape threats as a result of the photo.

So Nike might not exactly be a maverick in its post, but the comments prove it’s still necessary because female body hair is far from being seen as normal. What makes the image even more powerful is that it features a woman of colour.

For all women body hair is taboo, but even more so for WOC. There’s privilege at work here, and no doubt white women find it easier to grow out and show off their body hair because Caucasian hair hasn’t been historically vilified. Hopefully this ad is a step forward in showing that body hair positivity is for everyone, and not just white women.

ppl are all for ~body positivity~ up until it comes to the matter of body hair and facial hair on women/non-men (Especially black women/brown women/trans women) and then all of a sudden these women are everything from "too masculine" to "unclean" — 🌸🌿 spring witch ☆ (@bloomfilters) January 18, 2019

It does feel slightly reductive to see body hair as the ultimate feminist statement, when there are evidently much bigger things at stake in the fight for gender equality. However, it’s a question of policing women’s bodies and our ability to choose. For such a seemingly insignificant thing, we can only hope it won’t cause so much debate in the future – but it’s clear we’ve got a long way to go.

