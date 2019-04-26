4 catwalk-inspired ways to wear glitter, from subtle to show-stopping

Sparkle was sprinkled liberally backstage at the SS19 shows, says Katie Wright.

Glitzy make-up is usually associated with the festive season, when we add a bit of sparkle to match our party dresses. But at the SS19 shows, make-up artists proved that dazzle dust isn’t just for Christmas.

From lids to lips and even hair, glitter and shine were used in beautiful ways, and with festival season just around the corner, it’s your turn to try the trend – all you need to decide is how glitzy to go.

Glitter wings at Halpern SS19 (Katie Wright/PA)

Here, we’ve got the inside scoop on four backstage glitter make-up looks, and the products you need to recreate them at home.

1. Glitter eyes

At Simone Rocha, MAC make-up artist Sam Bryant proved that less is definitely more, with a subtle glitter eye look.

Clean skin and brushed up brows were complemented with a smattering of silver sparkle, concentrated on the inner corner of the eye.

How to make it stick? A layer of clear lip gloss will give the glitter something to grip on to, while also adding extra shine.

(Delfy/PA)

Delfy Silver Glitter, £18.10

(Make Up Forever/PA)

Make Up Forever Star Lit Glitter in Blanc Amethyste, £16.50, Escentual

2. Glitter wings

The cat-eye flick was taken to the next level at Valentino with diamante eye jewels, and at Halpern, where models were daubed with major glitter wings, the latter created by MAC’s Isamaya Ffrench.

Glitter wings at Halpern SS19 (Katie Wright/PA)

The make-up artist used a combination of sparkling eyeshadow (in copper and champagne tones) followed by a holographic loose glitter, to create a multi-dimensional look.

It takes more than just gloss to get these wings to stay put, which is why Ffrench began with a thin layer of false lash glue to thoroughly cement the sparkles.

(MAC/PA)

MAC Dazzleshadow Liquid in Blinking Brilliant, £16.50

(MAC/PA)

MAC Glitter in Gold Hologram, £16.50

(Space NK/PA)

Duo Lash Clear Adhesive, £8, Space NK

3. Metallic lips

To match the jewelled eyes at Valentino, some models were given red diamante-encrusted pouts, while at Jeremy Scott, metallic lips came in a variety of hues.

To create the foil effect at Jeremy Scott, make-up artist Kabuki used the same combination of MAC products as at Halpern.

(MAC/PA)

The finish was so different, however, because a Mixing Medium gel was applied first to create a shimmering base, then pink glitter was dabbed on top for extra sparkle.

(MAC/PA)

MAC Dazzleshadow Liquid in Love Yourself, £16.50

(MAC/PA)

MAC Glitter in Pink, £16.50

4. Halo hair

It’s not often you see hair glitter on the catwalk, especially not at Paris Fashion Week, but hairstylist Paul Hanlon went full Coachella on the models at Giambattista Valli, adding masses of sparkles to their locks.

As with many a catwalk hair design, it helps to take this look down a notch if you’re doing it off the runway.

Rather than loading down your strands with lots of product, add a smattering at your roots, then comb it through to create a halo effect.

(IGK/PA)

IGK Hair House Party Glitter Stick in Disco Pink, £15, Space NK

(Beauty Blvd/PA)

Beauty Blvd Glitter Love in Molly Dolly, £4.50

