A boiler suit is a spring must-have - these are the best on the high street

If there's one thing you buy this season, make it a utility all-in-one says Katie Wright.

The utility trend is huge this spring and no garment epitomises the look better than a boiler suit.

Baggy, boyish and with tons of attitude, these uniform-inspired all-in-ones were big news on the SS19 catwalks, seen everywhere from luxury labels Celine and Hermes to cool-girl favourites Isabel Marant and Stella McCartney.

Even brands usually better known for their frothy frocks, like Alberta Ferretti and Giambattista Valli, jumped on the boiler suit bandwagon.

Now, they’re all over the high street and ready to transform your spring wardrobe.

How? Well, that’s the great thing about boiler suits – they’re an instant outfit.

You don’t have to think about a matching top or trousers, just add accessories and you’re good to go.

Plus, with all those pockets, you might not even need a handbag.

Because the utility aesthetic leans heavily on neutral colours, khaki and denim are popular choices, perfect for pairing with white trainers or leather ankle boots for a casual daytime look.

Alternatively, you could take your boiler suit into party territory by adding heels, a clutch and a pair of jazzy earrings.

Come summer, try a denim or pastel style with sandals, a straw bag, sunnies and a headscarf for a cool Fifties vibe.

If print and colour are more your thing, go for a pink or leopard-print boiler suit with a pair of on-trend chunky trainers.

Ready to join the boiler suit crew? Here’s our pick of the best high street buys…

(Boohoo/PA)

Boohoo Pink Utility Denim Boiler Suit, £26.60 (was £35)

(Topshop/PA)

Topshop Short Sleeved Utility Boiler Suit, £55

(Very/PA)

V by Very Button Through Jumpsuit, £48

(JD Williams/PA)

JD Williams Wrap Front Jumpsuit, £45; Leather Trim Detail Closed Toe Mules, £22 (were £35)

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Multi Colour Cheetah Boiler Suit, £49

(George at Asda/PA)

George at Asda Boiler Suit, £20 (available in May)

(Wallis/PA)

Wallis Khaki Boiler Suit, £48 (was £60); Black Heeled Sandals, £37.80 (were £42)

(Oasis/PA)

Oasis Utility Boiler Suit, £55; Tie Leopard Sandals, £25 (sandals available in May)

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Jane Utility Boilersuit, £60

(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Khaki Short Sleeve Boilersuit, £32 (was £40)

(Evans/PA)

Evans Black Boiler Suit, £40.50 (was £45)

