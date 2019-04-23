Prince Louis turns one: How to dress your little one like a royal

23rd Apr 19 | Beauty

Including where to buy the prince's amazing dog jumper.

Prince Louis 1st birthday

Prince Louis celebrates his first birthday today and to mark the occasion Kensington Palace released a series of photos taken by his mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, at the family’s Norfolk home.

The prince looks adorable as he plays and laughs in the pictures and they once again demonstrate Kate’s enviable photography skills, following previous candid snaps taken of her young brood.

They also show that the Duchess is dressing little Louis in the same style as his older siblings. That is to say, very traditionally. Louis’ woolly jumpers and Peter Pan collars are similar to what we’ve seen brother George and sister Charlotte wearing at royal appearances and in family photos over the years.

Undated handout photo of Prince Louis taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, at their home in Norfolk earlier this month, to mark his first birthday
(The Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

Like what you see? Well, it’s not hard to find almost identical pieces on the high street – and they don’t come with a regal price tag.

If you’re inspired by the Cambridge kids, here’s how to dress your child like a tiny royal…

Review of the Year – Young Royals
Prince George and Princess Charlotte at  St Mary’s Hospital following the birth of their younger brother (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Prince George

Navy blue shorts are essential for nailing the Prince George look, paired with sensible navy shoes and matching socks.

For formal occasions like Prince Louis’ christening, the five-year-old is usually seen in crisp short-sleeved cotton shirts with Peter Pan collars.

Review of the Year – Young Royals
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children after Prince Louis’s christening (Dominic Lipinksi/PA)
John Lewis & Partners Heirloom Collection Boys' Blue Sateen Shorts
(John Lewis & Partners/PA)

John Lewis & Partners Heirloom Collection Boys’ Blue Sateen Shorts, from £18

John Lewis & Partners Heirloom Collection Boys' Floral Shirt
(John Lewis & Partners/PA)

John Lewis & Partners Heirloom Collection Boys’ Floral Shirt, from £16

Princess Charlotte

Smock dresses have become the signature look of Princess Charlotte, who turns four next week.

Her short-sleeved frocks are often teamed with Mary Jane shoes and sweet white ankle socks in summer, while a cardigan keeps the little princess warm in winter.

Royal visit to Germany – Day One
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Chopin airport in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
M&Co Floral Smock Dress And Knickers
(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Floral Smock Dress And Knickers, from £18

Marks and Spencer Kids' Walkmates Leather Cross Bar Shoes
(Marks and Spencer/PA)

Marks and Spencer Kids’ Walkmates Leather Cross Bar Shoes, from £24

Prince Louis

The newest addition to the Cambridge family is proving that woolly knits always look adorable on tiny tots.

Undated handout photo of Prince Louis taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, at their home in Norfolk earlier this month, to mark his first birthday
(The Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

We particularly like his blue dog jumper, which is by Thomas Brown and is still available to buy online.

Thomas Brown Denim Blue Little Puppy Jumper
(Thomas Brown/PA)

Thomas Brown Denim Blue Little Puppy Jumper, £35 (was £44), Trotters

Marks and Spencer Pure Cotton Colour Block Jumper
Marks and Spencer/PA)

Marks and Spencer Pure Cotton Colour Block Jumper, from £10

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Cheryl Baker among stars praising David Attenborough's climate change warning

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday
Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

Luke Perry's final Riverdale scenes to air this week
Luke Perry's final Riverdale scenes to air this week

Femtech is on the rise: 3 key products every woman needs to know about

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

7 plus-size styling tips from Instagram star Danielle Vanier

7 plus-size styling tips from Instagram star Danielle Vanier
EastEnders image shows Louise locked in shipping container

EastEnders image shows Louise locked in shipping container
Amanda Barrie 'lucky' to be alive after electric shock

Amanda Barrie 'lucky' to be alive after electric shock
Here's how tinkering with tonic water can spruce up your favourite spirit

Here's how tinkering with tonic water can spruce up your favourite spirit
Here's how tinkering with tonic water can spruce up your favourite spirit

Cheryl Baker among stars praising David Attenborough's climate change warning