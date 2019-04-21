Video: This chocolate facial is the perfect Easter-themed pampering

The only tricky thing about this one is trying not to eat the product.

Most people will be eating chocolate this weekend, but what about having it slathered all over your face?

To celebrate Easter, the Courthouse Hotel Soho in London is offering chocolate-themed facial, which we can guarantee is a lot more relaxing than accidentally getting some Dairy Milk on your chin.

It’s the kind of thing that will definitely appeal to those with a sweet tooth, but there are also benefits other than just leaving you smelling great. Chocolate is a natural moisturiser because it’s full of fatty acids, so can leave your skin feeling plump and refreshed. It also contains antioxidants, which are said to boost your skin and reduce lines and wrinkles.

The facial is available at the spa of The Courthouse Hotel Soho. It’s part of a 60 minute treatment costing £110 per person or £190 per couple.

