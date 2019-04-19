5 wearable ways to play with pink - spring's biggest make-up trend

Catwalk inspiration for your lids, lips and more, from backstage beauty pros.

Think pink – that was how you could sum up the mood backstage at so many of the SS19 fashion shows, where make-up artists were playing with a palette that ranged from sugared almond to nearly neon.

Naturally, because these looks were destined for the catwalk, there are some very bold and creative designs that you probably wouldn’t want to wear on an average weekday, but the spring shows also brought us some beautifully wearable ways to add pink to your look.

Here, inspired by the catwalks, are five pretty pink make-up ideas, and the products you’ll need to recreate them…

1. Giorgio Armani: Monochrome mood

At Giorgio Armani, make-up artist Linda Cantello used the brand’s beauty range to create a monochrome look, with similar shades used across eyes, cheeks and lips.

“Traditionally romantic shades become strong,” Cantello explains.

“Adding shiny ‘stellar tears’ to eyes and blush on cheekbones, instead of highlight, adds force and modernity to a soft, pretty look.”

Giorgio Armani Beauty Limited Edition Tokyo Gardens Eye Tint Acqua in Rose Reflexion, £31

Giorgio Armani Beauty Neo Nude A-Blush 50, £31

Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Magnet in Garçonne, £31

2. Rodarte: Fuchsia fun

The Rodarte show was a floral fantasy, as models were festooned with elaborate rose crowns and make-up to match.

The pink look paired a rich fuchsia eyeshadow with a bright red matte lip, a combination that looks fabulous on darker skin tones.

Nars Single Eyeshadow in Domination, £17

Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Don’t Stop, £23

3. Marc Jacobs: Pastel power

The Marc Jacobs show was a pastel rainbow delight, with the Fifties-inspired make-up, created by Diane Kendall, matched to each model’s hair colour.

That meant baby pink beehives complemented with a soft wash of eyeshadow on the eyes.

To add definition, black eyeliner pencil was used to ‘tightline’ – applying the colour to the upper waterline – and a small wing was added, followed by lots of black mascara.

Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Shadow Gel Powder Eyeshadow in O!Mercy, £22, Harvey Nichols

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner, £20, Harvey Nichols

4. Erdem: Bright eyes

Make-up legend Val Garland was in action at Erdem, offering a variety of looks from bold to barely-there.

For the brightest pink eye, she used a combination of a lip pencil and blush, which displays the beauty of the rose-tinted trend – you can repurpose your favourite lippy as an eyeshadow, or pat blush on your pout for a matte lip look.

Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Roman Holiday, £22

Nars Gaiety Blush, £25

5. Paul & Joe: Pop princess

Make-up artist Georgina Graham was inspired by Nineties pop stars at Paul & Joe, using chalky shades from the brand’s eyeshadow trios to create a diffused eye look.

Brows were brushed up and lashes left bare for that ‘too cool to care’ vibe.

Paul & Joe Eye Colour Trio Refill Cherry Blossom, £23, Amazon

RMS Swift Shadow in Garden Rose GR19, £19, Space NK

