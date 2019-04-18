What happens to your skin during pregnancy? Meghan's facialist gives us the low-down

Nichola Joss on the dos and don'ts of skincare for mums-to-be.

The Duchess of Sussex has always had enviably beautiful skin, and ever since she announced she’s expecting her first child with Prince Harry, the 37-year-old has continued to glow.

That may be down to regular visits to Nichola Joss. Meghan has long been a fan of the British facialist, writing on her now-defunct blog about the power of Joss’ ‘life-changing’ facial massage technique.

Not everyone is as lucky as Meghan with their skin during pregnancy, however.

“For many women who have always had clear and easy to manage skin, this transition can be a bit of a surprise, and a challenge,” says Joss, whose clients also include Kate Moss, Gwyneth Paltrow and Margot Robbie.

But there are steps you can take to minimise any problems. Joss, who is also an ambassador for skincare brand Foreo, offers her expert advice for expectant mothers…

What should I expect from my skin during and post pregnancy?

“Your skin tends to change both during and post-pregnancy, this is often due to hormonal imbalances being experienced in the body.

“The skin can become very dry and super sensitive, as well as congested and disrupted. As a result, this can cause spots, acne, inflammation and heightened redness.”

What about after I have the baby?

“The skin can take up to 12 months post-pregnancy to rebalance. So, if your skin is sensitive, try to stick to clean, gentle skincare for the first few months after giving birth.

“Post-pregnancy, your skin can also become dry and dehydrated, especially if you are breastfeeding. So, it’s always a good idea to add a mask routine for added moisture, radiance and hydration.”

How should I look after my skin during and after pregnancy?

“It’s essential for everyone to have a good cleansing routine, but even more so when your skin is fluctuating.

“If you are experiencing flare-ups, it is important your morning and nightly routine is unclogging pores and removing any trapped dirt.

“Use a gentle organic cleansing product, as well as a cleansing tool like the Foreo LUNA 2 to work your cleanser more deeply into the skin.”

Is there anything I should avoid?

“Layering products can be great for the skin, but sometimes we are so overwhelmed with the amount of options available that we think they will ALL be beneficial. This can cause disruption and breakouts.

“While your skin is fluctuating and potentially more sensitive, try adopting a ‘less is more’ approach.

“It is also important to avoid some ingredients that may have been part of your skincare regime before, things like retinol, salicylic acid and certain essential oils. It’s always important to check before using a product while pregnant.”

Are there any techniques I should adopt?

“It’s really important to massage your skin while pregnant, as this practice removes tension and stress from the muscle tissue.

“It also relaxes the face, drains puffiness and fluids, improves the texture and tone of the skin, increases circulation and stimulates the lymphatic system.”

