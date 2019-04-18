What happens to your skin during pregnancy? Meghan's facialist gives us the low-down

18th Apr 19 | Beauty

Nichola Joss on the dos and don'ts of skincare for mums-to-be.

Commonwealth Day 2019

The Duchess of Sussex has always had enviably beautiful skin, and ever since she announced she’s expecting her first child with Prince Harry, the 37-year-old has continued to glow.

That may be down to regular visits to Nichola Joss. Meghan has long been a fan of the British facialist, writing on her now-defunct blog about the power of Joss’ ‘life-changing’ facial massage technique.

Not everyone is as lucky as Meghan with their skin during pregnancy, however.

“For many women who have always had clear and easy to manage skin, this transition can be a bit of a surprise, and a challenge,” says Joss, whose clients also include Kate Moss, Gwyneth Paltrow and Margot Robbie.

But there are steps you can take to minimise any problems. Joss, who is also an ambassador for skincare brand Foreo, offers her expert advice for expectant mothers…

What should I expect from my skin during and post pregnancy?

“Your skin tends to change both during and post-pregnancy, this is often due to hormonal imbalances being experienced in the body.

“The skin can become very dry and super sensitive, as well as congested and disrupted. As a result, this can cause spots, acne, inflammation and heightened redness.”

What about after I have the baby?

“The skin can take up to 12 months post-pregnancy to rebalance. So, if your skin is sensitive, try to stick to clean, gentle skincare for the first few months after giving birth.

“Post-pregnancy, your skin can also become dry and dehydrated, especially if you are breastfeeding. So, it’s always a good idea to add a mask routine for added moisture, radiance and hydration.”

View this post on Instagram

Bad day remedy- sheet masks A quick fix to my issues (most) One of my go to sheet masks is the garnier sheet mask in hydra bomb because obviously I’m bomb.com 💃 Perfect for dehydrated skin and is a saviour for my skin (who says I need a man for my saviour 😤). The pink Sakura one is also another alternative for bomb.com people 😉 Sheet masks are vital for me because I’m definitely a better person when I’m moisturised (probably because hydration might help with my dry humour) 😅 Swipe to see how my skin looks after using the mask #bhutanesereview #skincare #skincareroutine #skincaretips #skinhealth #skingoals #skincareproducts #skincarejunkie #sheetmask #sheetmaskreview #sheetmaskselfie #nighttimeskincare #weeklyskincareroutine #skincarefirst #favouritesheets #garniersheetmask #garnierskinnaturals

A post shared by 🌸 Beauty Confessions Of TS 🌸 (@unemployedbeauty) on

How should I look after my skin during and after pregnancy?

“It’s essential for everyone to have a good cleansing routine, but even more so when your skin is fluctuating.

“If you are experiencing flare-ups, it is important your morning and nightly routine is unclogging pores and removing any trapped dirt.

“Use a gentle organic cleansing product, as well as a cleansing tool like the Foreo LUNA 2 to work your cleanser more deeply into the skin.”

Is there anything I should avoid?

“Layering products can be great for the skin, but sometimes we are so overwhelmed with the amount of options available that we think they will ALL be beneficial. This can cause disruption and breakouts.

“While your skin is fluctuating and potentially more sensitive, try adopting a ‘less is more’ approach.

“It is also important to avoid some ingredients that may have been part of your skincare regime before, things like retinol, salicylic acid and certain essential oils. It’s always important to check before using a product while pregnant.”

Are there any techniques I should adopt?

“It’s really important to massage your skin while pregnant, as this practice removes tension and stress from the muscle tissue.

“It also relaxes the face, drains puffiness and fluids, improves the texture and tone of the skin, increases circulation and stimulates the lymphatic system.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Wonderbra's famous 'Hello boys' ad campaign is back - but this time with a serious message

A look back at Jennifer Lopez's fashion evolution as she wins the CFDA Fashion Icon Award
A look back at Jennifer Lopez's fashion evolution as she wins the CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Five's Scott rules out reunion with former members Abz and J ahead of new tour
Five's Scott rules out reunion with former members Abz and J ahead of new tour

Red carpet to real life: 4 awards season trends you can shop on the high street

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Author Jeff Kinney: 'I'm not even the most influential person in my house'

Author Jeff Kinney: 'I'm not even the most influential person in my house'
7 marvellous malbecs to slurp on Malbec World Day

7 marvellous malbecs to slurp on Malbec World Day
Look beyond Portugal's beaches to discover a wealth of cultural delights

Look beyond Portugal's beaches to discover a wealth of cultural delights
Look beyond Portugal's beaches to discover a wealth of cultural delights

Wonderbra's famous 'Hello boys' ad campaign is back - but this time with a serious message