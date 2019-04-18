Bored of blue jeans? 5 fresh denim trends to try now

Katie Wright looks to the catwalks for spring fashion inspiration.

There was a time in the not too distant past when you would seldom see denim on a catwalk.

The runway shows were supposed to be aspirational, so they said, a showcase for the most glamorous gowns and the swankiest suits; this was no place for a pair of jeans.

Now? That couldn’t be further from the truth. As the line between high fashion and streetwear continues to blur, denim has become a catwalk mainstay, even with brands known for their uber-glam aesthetic, like Dolce and Gabbana, Dior and Balmain.

In fact, at the SS19 shows, designers were particularly denim obsessed, with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing creating a variety of distressed and deconstructed jackets and skirts, while Dior and Celine both showed tie-dye baggy jeans.

The Eighties effect was also in full swing at Proenza Schouler and Isabel Marant, where acid-wash dresses were teamed with slouchy boots.

What’s great about this season’s denim is that it’s about more than just jeans, and now the high street is offering catwalk-inspired pieces that will liven up your wardrobe.

Take your pick from spring’s denim delights with these five key looks…

1. Denim dresses

While baggy jeans might be making a come back, when it comes to dresses, we’re seeing a trend towards feminine and fitted styles.

Whether belted, button-down or zip-up, these frocks are fabulous for showing off your curves, and can be layered over a rollneck or T-shirt on cooler days.

(Sosandar/PA)

Sosandar Indigo Zip Front Belted Denim Dress, £69

(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Blue Button Front Square Neck Shift Dress, £26.25 (was £35); Nude Tort Buckle Belt, £5.25 (was £7); Tan ‘Shimmer’ Block Heel Sandals, £18.75 (were £25)

(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Button Through Denim Bodycon Dress, £48, Next

2. Paperbag shorts

If you’ve been wearing the same low-slung cut-off jean shorts for as many summers as you can remember, it’s time for a change.

Switch your Daisy Dukes for a pair of Eighties-style paperbag shorts – you’ll thank us if you do. The high waist is really flattering and the acid-wash finish is catwalk approved.

(Topshop/PA)

Topshop Acid Wash Paperbag Denim Shorts, £32

(New Look/PA)

New Look Black Acid Wash Paperbag Denim Shorts, £19.99

3. Coloured denim jackets

Embrace the citrus brights trend with a colourful denim jacket.

From lemon yellow to tangerine and rust, these warm hues are perfect for pairing with coordinating shorts or a contrasting slip dress.

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Adrianna Yellow Denim Jacket, £49

(JD Williams/PA)

JD Williams Terracotta Western Style Denim Jacket, £34

(Bonmarche/PA)

Bonmarche Yellow Denim Jacket, £30

4. Denim jumpsuits

This season’s take on dungarees, denim jumpsuits are a step up from the classic all-in-one.

Whether cropped or full-length, a jumpsuit is your short-cut to cool and casual spring style – just add a T-shirt, trainers and a leather saddle bag.

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Light Blue Denim Button Romper, £49; Khaki Short Sleeve Clean Ribbed T-Shirt, £12

(Very/PA)

Very Denim Tencil Jumpsuit, £45

5. Denim bags

As for accessories, they’ve had the indigo treatment too, with everything from casual cross-body styles to chic little evening bags on offer.

(Dune/PA)

Dune Deloupe Denim Frayed Trim Bag, £73

(Tu at Sainsbury’s/PA)

Tu at Sainsbury’s Navy Denim Saddle Bag, £10.50 (was £14)

© Press Association 2019