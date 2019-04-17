A look back at Jennifer Lopez's fashion evolution as she wins the CFDA Fashion Icon Award

From Jenny from the block to the sophisticated star we know today.

Following in the footsteps of David Bowie, Beyoncé and Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Lopez is due to awarded the CFDA Fashion Icon Award.

This really is one of the most prestigious style awards a star can receive, and is a testament to the impact she’s had in her career as a singer, danger and actor. CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg says in a statement: “Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power. Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”

And the 2019 CFDA Fashion Icon is…Jennifer Lopez! The actress, singer, dancer, and producer is receiving this award for her longstanding and global impact on fashion. Get the full scoop here: https://t.co/w4tOP0FXSO pic.twitter.com/PQHJCBGCeN — CFDA (@CFDA) April 16, 2019

Lopez has made waves with her fashion choices for years – most memorably in 2000 when she attended the Grammy Awards in a green chiffon Versace dress with a deep V that went past her belly button. It instantly caused quite the impact, and later Eric Schmidt of Google claimed that an upsurge in searches for the dress was what spurred the company to create Google Images.

JLo will receive the award at the June 3 ceremony, but for now let’s see how her style has evolved from the Nineties to today.

Jenny from the block

JLo’s career started in film, but when she started releasing music in the late Nineties she honed her image as a sex symbol. She was incredibly fresh-faced, with a big smile and long locks.

Her style was simple but sexy – minidresses and a lot of skin on show was par for the course.

However, Lopez never forgot her Bronx roots and was often as dressed down as she was dressed up – while still managing to make trackies look sexy. After she shot the video for I’m Real, everyone wanted a pink Juicy Couture tracksuit just like Lopez.

Hollywood star

In the early to mid-Noughties, Lopez became a bona fide movie star. Along with films like Maid in Manhattan storming the box office, her love life was prime tabloid fodder. She got engaged to Ben Affleck, and the term ‘Bennifer’ was the start of celebrity couple names being blended (leading the way for Brangelina and Kimye).

At this time, her style became increasingly glamorous. She leaned into the Hollywood screen siren vibe in a big way, and would rarely be seen without some kind of big fur over a fancy gown. As with much of her style, Lopez favoured more neutral colour palettes and would never say no to a bit of glitter.

Her hair also changed around this time – she chopped off her long tresses, experimented with curls on the red carpet and was regularly seen with a huge bun piled at the top of her head.

Experimental diva

Even if she’s not regularly seen in bright colours, you’ve got to hand it to Lopez – she still manages to be quite experimental with how she dresses. She’s not afraid of trying a new trend, such as a strapless handkerchief dress with a soft felt hat (bang on in 2004 but hasn’t dated quite so well).

Or what about when she had a Sixties moment in 2006 with a Biba sparkly dress and matching headscarf? Not everyone could pull that off, but not everyone is JLo.

The animal print era

Looking back through Lopez’s fashion archives, one thing really stands out in the early 2010s. It soon becomes clear that this was a time when JLo had a minor obsession with animal print.

Whether it’s leopard print, lion or snakeskin – if it was animal-themed, she was wearing it.

It wasn’t exactly the most subtle time for JLo’s fashion, but it encapsulates her approach to style – for her, it’s all about having a bit of fun. And if you’re Lopez, it’s not possible to be too over-the-top.

JLo today: sleek, sexy, sophisticated

Now 49 years old, Lopez has her style perfectly honed. She’s an unabashed lover of all things glitter and sparkles – she’s more often than not walking the red carpet in full-length dresses of gold or silver.

Her style is unequivocally glamorous and still as sexy as ever. JLo loves a knock-out gown, and it wouldn’t be the dress for her if it didn’t have a substantial slit to show off a leg.

Take a look at her Instagram and you’ll see some of her insane workouts and diet plans, so it’s no surprise she looks as fantastic as she does. Last year she became the first Latinx person to win the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Award, and with this CFDA Icon Award her fashion, singing, dancing and acting legacy is well and truly secure.

