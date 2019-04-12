9 things you only know if you look a lot younger than your age

There are pros and cons to being a baby face, says Katie Wright.

‘You look so young!’ – if I had a penny for every time someone has said that to me I would have… well, a few pounds. It happens a lot and has done for years.

People always presume that I’m in my mid-twenties when I’m actually 34 and it’s got to the point where I avoid telling strangers my age – not because I don’t want to, but because it inevitably derails the conversation.

Personally, I think the reason I look young is because I’ve got an unusually small head and even smaller features (see below – I’m on the left) and I’m fairly skinny which adds to my childlike appearance.

In some ways, it’s not a bad thing – no one wants to hear “you look so old” do they?

But on the other hand, there are some definite downsides.

Here are nine things you only know if you look a lot younger than you really are…

1. You get asked for ID

.. a lot. It happened to me a few weeks ago when I was buying a bottle of wine in at a supermarket and a friend told me the same thing happened when she was purchasing a lottery ticket recently. Same goes for cinema tickets and even energy drinks.

2. People are shocked when they learn your age

Sometimes it takes longer to get into pubs or clubs because bouncers gasp when they learn that I’m 10 years older than they are and stare at my ID suspiciously – I’ve learned to take my passport everywhere.

Like im happy that i look young but its always problematic 😏One day i wanted to buy whiskey for party, and i had to go home without it, because i didn’t Have my ID 😂Also people often treat me with disrespect because of my „young” look 😢 — Julia ジュリア (@julia_saternus) March 7, 2019

3. People think you’re still in school

The ‘Think 25’ approach is even tougher for fresh-faced twenty-somethings who look like they’re still teenagers, especially if they’re not very tall.

I know a girl who, when buying a designer handbag in her twenties, was asked: “Is this for school?”

And if you don’t have ID then you risk the humiliation of being denied entry to bars, clubs or even the cinema.

I’m almost 23 and almost everyone thinks I’m 15 or 16 😭 one day one of my managers asked me how old I was because he didn’t think I was old enough to operate one of the machines 😂 — Ally (@beachiebummz) March 1, 2019

4. You worry about not being taken seriously at work

The biggest disadvantages to looking young happen in the workplace, because people presume you’re more junior than you are.

I got asked if I was in my first job after university when I’d been working for a decade and I know doctors who have been asked, “Do you want to check with your supervisor?” by patients when they’re the most senior GP in their practice.

Once you’re established in a role you can overcome some difficulties, but sometimes you feel like you have to work extra hard or act in a certain way to compensate.

It has been 0 days since someone told me I look “so young” for my job, breaking the previous (comparatively long!) streak of 2 weeks. Friends, if you think your female colleague looks young for her job, you don’t have to tell her. She knows!! And yet, there she is, at her job. — meredith loken (@meredithloken) March 8, 2019

5. People underestimate you

This can happen both in and out of work, from the visitor who asks you to get them a coffee because they think you’re the receptionist to the know-it-all in the pub who starts lecturing you about Brexit when they don’t realise you actually have a PhD in European politics.

The good thing about people underestimating you is that you can prove them wrong – hitting back with your expert knowledge and winning the argument is so much more satisfying when they’re not expecting it.

6. You try to make yourself look older

For teenage girls, this involves copious amounts of make-up, for guys it’s attempting (and probably failing) to grow a beard – basically anything that makes you feel grown up.

It’s weird, because eventually you’ll catch up with the rest of the world and you’ll start trying to make yourself look younger. Like they say, the grass is always greener…

7. You often date people younger than you

This is particularly true for young-looking girls, because when you’re out you get approached by guys who think they’re roughly the same age as you – it’s equal parts ego-boosting and depressing.

A friend of mine started dating a guy when she was 30 who told her he was 26, only later revealing he was actually 23. But they’re still together over a year later, so maybe we need to get over our preconceptions about age?

Just realized that a majority of the men I tend to attract are younger than I am… I hope that’s just because I look young. 😅 — Semantic Christine (@merlinspants07) March 7, 2019

8. You get asked for beauty tips

As a beauty writer this happens to me a lot. People want to know how I haven’t got any wrinkles yet and I always tell them them the same thing: I wear factor 30 SPF every single day without fail and I have done since my early twenties.

I also use a serum containing retinol, the only anti-ageing ingredient that I believe really works, plus I cover up my rapidly ageing skin with BareMinerals Complexion Rescue – I do have wrinkles, I just conceal them.

9. You take the compliment

While there are some downsides to being baby faced, in a world obsessed with youth and preventing the signs of ageing (at least for women, sigh) ultimately it’s a compliment when someone points out how young you look.

Honestly? I think when the time comes that I don’t get asked for ID in Waitrose anymore, I’m going to be pretty upset.

