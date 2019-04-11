Game of Thrones make-up is blowing up on Instagram - see the most incredible looks

Fans have been inspired by the TV show, ahead of the season eight premiere this weekend.

With less than a week to go until the start of the final season, Game of Thrones mania is in full swing.

Nowhere is that more so than on Instagram, where fans have been sharing make-up looks inspired by the HBO series.

The Seven Kingdoms and its inhabitants have been the starting point for some incredible transformations, from full-on character looks to more subtle designs.

The hashtag #gameofthronesmakeup has more than 1,600 posts, while #gameofthroneshair has more than 5,200.

Ahead of the season eight premiere on April 14, here are some of the best Game of Thrones make-up looks on Instagram…

Elizabeth Comey has created a series of amazingly accurate character looks, using prosthetics and make-up to transformed herself into everyone from Bran and Arya Stark to Daenerys Targaryen, Brienne of Tarth and even the Game of Thrones books author George RR Martin.

Daenerys, played by Emilia Clarke, and her dragons have inspired lots of make-up artists who have created fierce designs complete with 3D scales.

Plus, the Mother of Dragons’ long blonde locks have sparked a trend for elaborate braided hairstyles.

The White Walkers have also been a popular choice, inspiring some truly frightening makeovers.

What better way to show allegiance to your chosen GOT house than with your make-up? This intricate eye look is inspired by the Lannister family crest.

Some people have gone for a more abstract or subtle Game of Thrones look, with many taking inspiration from the ‘ice and fire’ theme of the series.

And it’s not just faces that Game of Thrones fans have been painting. There’s a whole sub-genre of Seven Kingdoms-inspired nail art on Instagram.

Want to have a go yourself? YouTube sensation NikkieTutorials has just published a video with a step by step guide to an ice and fire themed look using the new Urban Decay Game of Thrones collection.

© Press Association 2019