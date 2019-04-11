Game of Thrones make-up is blowing up on Instagram - see the most incredible looks

Fans have been inspired by the TV show, ahead of the season eight premiere this weekend.

With less than a week to go until the start of the final season, Game of Thrones mania is in full swing.

Nowhere is that more so than on Instagram, where fans have been sharing make-up looks inspired by the HBO series.

View this post on Instagram

👑 G A M E O F T H R O N E S 🐉 H O U S E T A R G A R Y E N 👑 . ~ ƒίɾε αηδ ɓʆσσδ ~ . Mismo maquillaje, distinta perspectiva 🔸 Muchísimas gracias por todos vuestros me gusta, comentarios, mensajes y recomendaciones 🤗🥰 ¡¡ojalá sea igual con todos los que vienen!! 💪🏼 #poreltrono @hbo_es . Feliz noche, gente 🖤 . . . . #hbo #hboespaña #hboes #hboespañafanart #poreltrono #forthethrone #juegodetronos #gameofthrones #gameofthronesseason8 #gameofthronesmakeup #maquillajejuegodetronos #got #targaryen #housetargaryen #casatargaryen #🐉 #fanart #makeup #makeupartist #makeupfantasy #dragon #drogon #viserion #rhaegal #dragonmakeup #hijasdelmakeup #fireandblood #winteriscoming #hearmeroar #winterfell

A post shared by Ana Rosado 🥀 (@byanarosado) on

The Seven Kingdoms and its inhabitants have been the starting point for some incredible transformations, from full-on character looks to more subtle designs.

The hashtag #gameofthronesmakeup has more than 1,600 posts, while #gameofthroneshair has more than 5,200.

Ahead of the season eight premiere on April 14, here are some of the best Game of Thrones make-up looks on Instagram…

View this post on Instagram

Who's excited for season 8?! 🔥❄️ Channeling my inner @emilia_clarke for this one. 😍 (The only edits are hair colour and eye colour. No filters) Inspired by @keilidhmua @jaycee.beauty & @gameofthrones . Using: @armanibeauty foundation @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow pomade @nyxcosmetics Contour pallette @dfma_makeup_official Cream pallet @officialsnazaroo face paints @kryolanofficial dark scratch and face paints @maccosmetics Foundation @crayola model magic clay @duo_eyelash_glue @maxfactor mascara @lickandlashbeauty eyeshadows. . . . #gameofthrones #got #season8 #gameofthronesmakeup #gotmakeup #khaleesi #khaleesimakeup #drogon #drogonmakeup #dragonmakeup #specialeffectsmakeup #sfx #muotd #illusionmakeup #emiliaclarke #daenarystargaryen #winterishere #love #makeup keup #creativemakeup #hbo #makeuptransformation #makeupartist #instamakeup #motherofdragons

A post shared by Catherine Murphy (@catherinemurphysfx) on

Elizabeth Comey has created a series of amazingly accurate character looks, using prosthetics and make-up to transformed herself into everyone from Bran and Arya Stark to Daenerys Targaryen, Brienne of Tarth and even the Game of Thrones books author George RR Martin.

View this post on Instagram

Here are all 14!!! of my Game of Thrones looks! They are certainly not all perfect..but I learned so much during the process. It was my super fan girl tribute to my favorite story and series ever! If anything, I should get an award for most prolific Transformation makeup based on a single series😋To say I am excited for the final season is obviously an understatement. !!!! Products used for all Transformations Prosaid @mehronmakeup Mimi Choi palette and 3D Gelatin and blood gel @nyxcosmetics Contour palette, various lip liners and lipstick @essence_cosmetics Pure Nude Highlighter #gameofthronesfanart #gotfanart #gameofthronesmakeup #gotmakeup #gameofthrones #gameofthroneshbo #gotcosplay #gameofthronescosplay #gameofthronesfan

A post shared by Elizabeth Coley (@cuthbertfx) on

Daenerys, played by Emilia Clarke, and her dragons have inspired lots of make-up artists who have created fierce designs complete with 3D scales.

View this post on Instagram

Game Of Thrones @gameofthrones @suziix_cosmetics Summer Shine Palette @bhcosmetics Solar Flare Palette and Liquid foundation fair Beige @wetnwildbeauty Black eyeliner pencil, Liquid Catsuit Lipsticks Widows Peek and Flame of the Game @purcosmetics Festival Palette Gold Pressed glitter @aliexpress lashes @morvallywigs_official white wig @bo_buggles Face Paint Red and Black @airspunofficial Air Spun Setting Powder neutral @vintagecosmetics Jet black eyeliner pencil @undiscovered_muas @undertheradar_makeup @undiscoveredmues @undiscovered_worldwide_muas @lovely_muas @fiercesociety @blackheartsociety_ @mua_army @100daysofmakeup @wakeupandmakeup #makeup #gameofthronesmakeup #gameofthrones #whitewig #glitterlips #blackandred #dragonmakeup #dragonglam #glam #cutcreasemakeup #cutcrease #suziixbabes #eyeshadow #blackeyeliner #fiercemakeup #motd #potd #makeupgoals #goals #bhcosmetics #suziixcosmetics #purcosmetics #wetnwildbeauty #colourpop #makeupartist #mua #makeuparmy #creativemakeup #tishmua

A post shared by Tish Stepp (@tishmua) on

Plus, the Mother of Dragons’ long blonde locks have sparked a trend for elaborate braided hairstyles.

The White Walkers have also been a popular choice, inspiring some truly frightening makeovers.

View this post on Instagram

👑 G A M E O F T H R O N E S ❄️ W H I T E W A L K E R S 👑 . #makeupdelasemana . Hoy toca la perspectiva lateral de nuestro amigo El King de la Noche💙 . Llegados a este punto, tengo una noticia buena y una mala: la mala, se han acabado los maquillajes de @gameofthrones (ooooh 😭); la buena, eso significa que queda menos de una semana para que empiece la octava temporadaaaa en @hbo_es !!! 👏🏼👏🏼 Y para los que no seáis fan de la serie, la buena es que voy a dejar de daros la chapa😂 (o no…🤭) . Por supuesto, muchísimas gracias de nuevo por todos vuestros likes y comentarios, ¡y por compartir la foto! Significa mucho para mi, G R A C I A S 💙 . Y ya que esto ha llegado a su fin, os propongo un juego. Si te apetece, déjame en comentarios cuál ha sido tu maquillaje favorito de esta serie (o un ranking si lo prefieres 😉). Así podré saber que tipo de maquillaje os gusta mas para futuras ocasiones 💙 . Muuuuuy buenas noches, nos leemos🤗 . . . #hbo #hboespaña #poreltrono#forthethrone #hboespañafanart #got#gameofthrones#gameofthronesmakeup#juegodetronos #jdt#maquillajejuegodetronos#whitewalkers #caminantesblancos#hijasdelmakeup #glitterqueens#glitterkings #add2mkp#fantasymakeup #maquillajefantasia#reydelanoche #nightking #thewall #maquillaje #makeup #nightkingmakeup#whitewalkermakeup #krashmyfriday

A post shared by Ana Rosado 🥀 (@byanarosado) on

View this post on Instagram

nιgнт qυeen | wнιтe walĸer ˣ ˣ I redid this look 4 times. Finally got a finished product that I liked. Swipe to see one of my other attempts! Video will be up tomorrow! ˣ Products: @mehronmakeup White cream stick @woochie liquid latex and demonic horns @morphebrushes Jaclyn hill palette ˣ Codes: @squadgoalsbeauty code “Celinesparkles” @cosmiclashes code “FacesByC” @kritterklips code “FacesByC” ˣ ˣ #mua #makeupartist #mua_army #undiscovered_muas #muacollective #bodyart #faceart #100daysofmakeup #sfx #bodypaint #facepaint #morphe #mehronmakeup #paradisepaints #jeffreestarcosmetics #sfxmakeup #springmakeup #got #prettymakeup #glam #muotd #gameofthrones #nightqueen #gotmakeup #gameofthronesmakeup #whitewalkermakeup #whitewalker #nightking #nightkingmakeup

A post shared by 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓷𝓮 (@faces_by_c) on

What better way to show allegiance to your chosen GOT house than with your make-up? This intricate eye look is inspired by the Lannister family crest.

View this post on Instagram

L A N N I S T E R S Tag your friends who are excited for the final season of @gameofthrones 🦁 Who is going to die first⁉️😸 Which house should I do next⁉️ I have time for 3 more! All I have to get inspired from was the house sigil, I hope I didn't take it too literally and you like it! Products used: – @nyxcosmetics_pl Liquid Suede in Cherry Skies as base for eyeshadow – @nyxcosmetics red from Swear By It palette – @nyxcosmetics_pl Studio Liquid Liner in Extreme Gold for the swirls – @nyxcosmetics Midnight Chaos liner in Midnight Rouge for the outline – red nail gems, craft store pearls – @itsinyourdreams Gold Sphinx Eye Jewels – @shineshack gold glitter – @sweedlashes Flawless eyelashes – @fentybeauty Trophy Wife highlighter #nyxcosmeticspl #got #gameofthrones #gotmakeup #gameofthronesmakeup #hbo #artisticmakeup #lannisters #creativemakeup #fentybeauty

A post shared by Lizzie (@twigmakeup) on

Some people have gone for a more abstract or subtle Game of Thrones look, with many taking inspiration from the ‘ice and fire’ theme of the series.

View this post on Instagram

🔥 or ❄️ ? Which one do you feel moree? . Details @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina Dip brow pomade+ soft glam palette ❄️ @morphebrushes Ring the alarm palette, Armed and gorgeous, 35B palette 🔥 @sigmabeauty @shaisigma wicked gel liner + Dimensional face brushes ❄️ @hudabeauty @hudabeautyshop Liquid matte lipstick in Trendsetter 💄 🔥 @wetnwildindia @wetnwildbeauty clear brow gel ❄️ @nyxcosmetics_in @nyxcosmetics cushion mesh foundation natural beige+ away we glow booster drops glazed donuts 🔥 @gerardcosmetics @hyimjen Star powder in sophia , Slay all day spray peach ❄️ @colourpopcosmetics no filter concealer medium26 🔥 @thebalm_india @thebalm Bahama mama bronzer ❄️ @paccosmetic lashes in M79 🔥 @beautybigbangcosmetic @beautybigbangmua 12 shade imagic glitter palette ❄️🔥 TOOLS @sigmabeauty dimension Face brushes+E45+ B12 bent brush @practk power blender @wise_she Flat brush set @bhcosmetics eyepiece brush set Nail art brushes from @amazondotin . . . #glittermakeup #shophudabeauty #hudakattan #morphebabe #hudabeauty #morphexjaclynhill #redeyeshadow #glittereyes #thebalmindia #gclove #thebalmers #gameofthronesmakeup #glossdomination #festivalmakeup #sigmaspringbreak19 #nyxprofessionalmakeup #colourpopme #nyxcosmeticsindia #blazin_beauties #makeupforbarbies2 #undertheradar_makeup #wearebrows #gcsquad #undiscovered_muas #makeupinfluencer #100daysofmakeupchallenge #muasfeaturing #rhoabh #abhprsearch #sigmafestival2019

A post shared by Simran Rekhi (@merakiblogs_) on

View this post on Instagram

Game of Thrones ⚔️ part 1/6 – a song of ice and fire ❄️🔥 This is the first of my @gameofthrones makeup series. Inspired by of course the Targaryen & Stark sigils. Went for a tribal tattoo kind of look and I’m diggin’ it. I’ll post the dragon side in a bit. @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina @anastasiasoare brow wiz in medium brown. #abhprsearch @rudecosmetics lingerie collection naughty nights palette, & united shades of glitter palette. @rdbeautty confidence lashes. @colourpopcosmetics daydream lippie stix. #anastasiabeverlyhills #abh #colourpop #colourpopcosmetics #colourpopme #rudecosmetics #rdbeauty #gameofthrones #gameofthronesmakeup #asongoficeandfire #fireandice

A post shared by Holly Jade Balmer (@hollyjademua) on

And it’s not just faces that Game of Thrones fans have been painting. There’s a whole sub-genre of Seven Kingdoms-inspired nail art on Instagram.

Want to have a go yourself? YouTube sensation NikkieTutorials has just published a video with a step by step guide to an ice and fire themed look using the new Urban Decay Game of Thrones collection.

