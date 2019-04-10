This brand has launched 'living wage' beauty bundles

So you can treat yourself for the price of one hour's work, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

If you’ve ever misplaced your beauty bag or worse, had your handbag nicked with all your worldly beauty goods, then you’ll know how expensive it is to replace all those must-have beauty bits.

For instance, with MAC’s 3D Black Lash Mascara costing £20, anyone on the national living wage for ages 25 and over – now £8.21 as of this month – would have to keep their powdered nose to the grindstone for more than two hours to afford one.

Which is why the new ‘Living Cost Cosmetics’ beauty bundles from Fragrance Direct are such a good idea, especially as they cost £8.21 each – genius.

With six collections to choose from (with a focus on body treatments) you can now stock up on essential skincare products for the cost of just an hour’s work – and who wouldn’t raise a manicured hand to that?

“We pride ourselves in supporting all of our customers across the UK and we want to give them more for their hard-earned money to make sure they feel their best for less,” says a spokesperson for Fragrance Direct.

Here are four of our favourite bundles…

1. The Pamper Bundle

(Fragrance Direct/PA)

This offers the biggest saving of £24.76 with a focus on having a girl’s night in. Enjoy a long soak in the bath with Dead Sea Mineral Salt Lavender, while the Derma V10 Clay Mask works its facial wonders. After gently drying off, the Garnier Ultimate Body Oil Beauty Restoring Lotion will leave your skin silky smooth, Ciate Marula Cuticle Oil softens the nail bed and the lotion can double as a hand cream.

2. Gym-Friendly Bundle

(Fragrance Direct/PA)

No need to hunt down all those gym bunny shower essentials when Fragrance Direct have done all the hard work for you. Along with a T Zone clear pore Cleanser (great after a good workout), shower gel etc, they’ve popped in a Maybelline waterproof mascara which won’t run, even if you’re still cooling down – total saving £6.05.

3. Vegan Bundle

(Fragrance Direct/PA)

Dr Paw Paw balms have a cult following and this rehydrating shea butter balm can be used on lips, skin and cuticles. Plus the eye shading brush looks professional – total saving £7.73.

4. Haircare bundle

(Fragrance Direct/PA)

If you spend ages (and oodles of dosh) taming those tresses, with a saving of £15.25, this starry line-up is a steal. With TRESemme Moisture Rich Shampoo, their Smooth 7 Day Conditioner, L’Oreal Elvive Split End Serum, a detangling hair brush and hair oil, professional salon results are only a wash and blow dry away.

