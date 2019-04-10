Everything you need to know about Stine Goya, the designer behind Michelle Obama's knockout suit

It has everything - it's pink, sparkly and perfectly tailored.

Michelle Obama’s press tour for her book Becoming, has been a true blessing. She’s given us a whole range of power suits, and who can forget the thigh high sparkly Balenciaga boots she wore when speaking in New York?

Now, she’s knocked another outfit out of the park, wearing a pale pink, crystal encrusted suit on the Copenhagen leg of her tour. The ensemble was particularly appropriate because it was custom-made by Danish brand Stine Goya.

(Martin Sylvest/AP)

Creative director Goya told Vogue of the commission: “For us, Michelle represents everything we strive to represent through our collections – strength, intelligence, independence, confidence. Her role as an activist, mother, writer shows the multiplicity of the female spirit.”

It is a pink version of a powder blue suit available on Net-a-Porter – the jacket is yours for £820, and the trousers cost £590.

(Martin Sylvest/AP)

Stine Goya is a cult Copenhagen brand, one that’s getting a lot of love in the fashion world. Obama could even help bring it into the mainstream – so here’s everything you need to know about the label…

Who is the creative director?

Stine Goya established her eponymous brand in 2006 in Copenhagen. Born in Denmark, she went through the designer’s rite of passage by studying at Central Saint Martins, before returning to her hometown to set up her label.

She tells Drapers: “From a very young age I enjoyed mixing colours and weird styles, so soon after I learned how to sew my own dresses.” She’s one of the leading lights in the Danish fashion scene, with Copenhagen Fashion Week being increasingly looked to for the latest trends.

What’s the vibe?

The brand has predominantly become known for floaty, floral dresses that can be dressed down with trainers, or dressed up with heels.

Goya favours bright colours and pastels, and definitely isn’t afraid of a print. In fact, many of the designs are hand-painted by Goya and printed in-house.

Along with floaty chiffon, the label is increasingly working on streamlined tailoring – much like Obama was seen wearing.

Who’s worn it?

Johanna Soderberg and Klara Soderberg of the band First Aid Kit at this years Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Not many big celebrity names have yet been spotted in Stine Goya, which almost adds to its allure. Instead, you’re more likely to see it on the It-girls of Denmark – effortlessly cool and definitely not trying too hard.

The last time we saw the brand on the red carpet was when Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit wore it to this year’s Brit Awards, but with the Obama seal of approval, we’re sure we’ll be seeing a lot more of Goya’s designs in the future.

