No7's latest skincare launch has a 37,000 person waiting list - what's all the fuss about?

Shoppers are clamouring to get their hands on the new products, Katie Wright reports.

Ever since No7 Protect and Perfect Serum landed at Boots more than a decade ago – and subsequently flew off the shelves in droves – the beauty brand has produced hit after skincare hit.

Fans love that the anti-ageing products are backed up with clinical tests proving their wrinkle-reducing effectiveness and that they don’t cost the earth.

So it’s no surprise that the two latest No7 launches have attracted a huge amount of hype, racking up a waiting list of 37,000 people in less than two weeks.

The list is now closed, but you don’t have long to wait because the pair of serums will be landing in stores tomorrow.

So should you be hot footing it down to Boots to get yours? Here’s everything you need to know about the new duo…

The new launches are part of the Booster Serum range, following on from last year’s Line Correcting Booster Serum.

First up, there’s the No7 Laboratories Firming Booster Serum, £38, which combines two different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid (allowing the super-hydrating ingredient to penetrate to different layers of the skin) with hibiscus seed extract (to boost collagen) and matrixyl 3000 plus, a powerful anti-wrinkle peptide technology.

No7 Laboratories Firming Booster Serum (No7/PA)

In consumer testing, after one week of use 79% of of respondents said their skin felt firmer, 76% said their skin looked tighter and 73% said it looked lifted.

The serum, which comes with a roller ball massaging tip, should be used as a targeted treatment, applied after cleansing and before moisturising.

The second new product is the No7 Laboratories Dark Spot Correcting Booster Serum, £38.

Intended to target pigmentation and dark spots, the serum contains six times more lightening ingredients than any previous No7 product.

No7 Laboratories Dark Spot Correcting Booster Serum (No7/PA)

To fade dark spots, sephora, emblica and vitamin C normalise melanin levels, while mulberry and liquorice extracts help prevent pigmentation caused by oxidative and environmental stress.

There’s also gluconolactone, a mild exfoliant intended to improve surface skin tone.

Consumer tests on 195 women found that dark spots, age spots or pigmentation look visibly reduced in two weeks for 75% of participants.

As usual, No7 has demonstrated impressive results for both products. So if lack of firmness or pigmentation are skin concerns for you, it could well be worth adding one of these serums to your skincare arsenal.

© Press Association 2019