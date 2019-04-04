How to wear neon the grown-up way

The super-bright trend isn't just for teenagers and Kardashians, says Katie Wright.

A complete counterpoint to the swathes of beige that have swept over the fashion world lately, neon has emerged from its streetwear beginnings to become one of the year’s biggest trends.

The Kardashian clan have embraced the highlighter pen trend with gusto, rocking retina-searing brights from head to toe – we’re talking hair, clothes, nails, and even matching cars. Yes, really.

Hazmat orange and tennis-ball yellow are popular with young fashionistas too – neon hues have taken over from millennial pink as the coolest colours to be seen in.

But what if you’re not a fan of clingy cut-out minidresses and skimpy crop tops?

Fear not, there is a way to wear fluoro-brights without looking like a Kylie Jenner wannabe – and the high street is here to help.

Here are four ways to shop and style neon the grown-up way…

1. Think pink

There’s no such thing as a subtle neon shade, obviously, but of them all, pink is the most approachable – not least because there’s a bit of variety, from pale, washed-out pink to hottest fuchsia.

One pop of pink – a lightweight sweater, for example – eases you into the trend gently. Try it with faded denim jeans, black tailored trousers or a neutral-toned slip skirt.

(Joseph Ribkoff/PA)

Joseph Ribkoff Cover-up, £129; Top, £99; Trousers, £129; Bag, £119 (for stockists, see josephribkoff.com)

(Topshop/PA)

Topshop Washed Neon Sweatshirt, £26

2. Sporty separates

Given their streetwear origins, neon shades lend themselves well to sporty pieces.

Think simple, long-sleeved tops or camis in lime-y brights, teamed with tapered trousers and trainers.

(Simply Be/PA)

Simply Be Cropped Neon Lime Sweatshirt, currently reduced to £20 from £25

(Hush/PA)

Hush Paradise Sweat Top, £49

(JD Williams/PA)

JD Williams Neon Yellow Strappy Cami Top, £10

3. Dazzling dresses

For maximum impact, you can’t beat a sunny summer dress and there are some real stunners in the shops right now – from cool bodycon numbers to floaty frocks.

There’s also lots of neon animal print around, which offers a slightly diluted way to wear the trend, and makes it easy to pair with black accessories.

(New Look/PA)

New Look Yellow Neon Asymmetric Strap Bodycon Dress, currently reduced to £10 from £19.99

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Multi Colour Zebra Print Camisole Top, £22; Neon Zebra Print Midi Skirt, £38

(Oasis/PA)

Oasis Lime Pleated Midi Dress, £75 (available in May)

4. Fluoro footwear

If you’ve got a wardrobe full of LBDs and that’s the way you like it, why not pop on a pair of neon shoes for a subtle step into the trend?

The spring collections are full of eye-popping orange heels, so you can update your look with minimal effort.

(Office/PA)

Office Hoot Fluro Orange Two Part Slim Wedges, currently reduced to £46 from £72

(New Look/PA)

New Look Coral Neon Faux Snake Courts, £25.99

