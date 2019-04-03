Everything you need to know about the Game of Thrones make-up collection

The Urban Decay collaboration is launching soon.

After weeks of sneaky hints and Instagram posts that sent fans into a guessing-game frenzy, Urban Decay has finally revealed all the details about its forthcoming Game of Thrones make-up collection.

Timed to coincide with the final season of the phenomenally popular fantasy series, the huge range takes inspiration from the show, offering fans a chance to match their make-up to their favourite character, be it Cersei Lannister or the Mother of Dragons herself, Danaerys Targaryen.

Excited? You will be when you see what’s in store.

Here’s everything you need to know about Urban Decay’s Game of Thrones collection…

Given the hashtag #forthethrone, the collection is inspired by the locations and the strong women of the Seven Kingdoms.

The hero product is the Game of Thrones Eyeshadow palette, £45, which features 20 shades and is split into four sections – House Targaryen, House Lannister, House Stark and the White Walkers, with colours to match each.

The incredible packaging features a pop-up Iron Throne and a pull-out drawer for the eyeshadows.

(Urban Decay/PA)

To create your Throne-tastic eye looks, there are two weapon-inspired brushes, Jon Snow’s Longclaw Large Eyeshadow Brush and Arya Stark’s Needle Flat Eyeshadow Brush.

There’s also a highlighter palette called Mother of Dragons, £25, which includes three new shades of Urban Decay’s much-loved Afterglow Highlighter in Drogon (frosted pink), Viserion (metallic golden nude) and Rhaegal (metallic bronze).

Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil gets the GOT treatment with four new shades – Lannister Gold, Winterfell Snow, Dragon Smoke and The Night King, £16 each.

As for lips, three of the show’s fiercest females each get their own shade of Vice Lipstick, £17 each: Cersei Lannister is a bright metallic bronze, Danaerys Targaryen is fiery metallic red and Sansa Stark is a warm peach nude. Plus, there’s the berry-toned White Walker.

And finally, the multi-use Lip & Cheek Stain, £19, comes in Targaryen red, to add a bright flush to skin and cheeks.

Want it all? You can take home the entire collection, the Game of Thrones Vault, for £198.

The Urban Decay X Game of Thrones launches in store and on the Urban Decay website April 14.

