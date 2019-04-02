Selma Blair did a multiple sclerosis make-up tutorial and it's so inspirational

Since revealing last October that she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Selma Blair has been a source of constant inspiration, documenting her journey with grace, dignity and a whole lot of humour.

Her latest hilarious and heartwarming move? The actor has shared a ‘make-up tutorial’ on Instagram – but she’s not trying to muscle in on the space currently dominated by beauty influencers like Huda Kattan and Jeffree Star.

“People,” the 46-year-old said in the video, holding up a make-up brush. “Brush, big, bronzer!” before swirling the brush around her face and laughing.

“There. Done. Stop. Bye!” she concluded with a smile.

Blair explains in the picture caption that this was her “solution to applying make-up with a lack of fine motor skills.”

She adds: “#laugh and feel free to reapply my make-up.”

MS is a neurological condition that affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord, your vision, balance and muscle control, among other things, can also be affected.

Obviously, drawing on perfectly straight liquid eyeliner or a bold red lip is going to be a challenge if you haven’t got a steady hand, but it’s great to see Blair still has her sense of humour, while embracing a less precise kind of application method – and fans love it too.

@SelmaBlair I just want to say thank you for rocking your badass cane on the red carpet. It's not easy for me to even go out in public with mine. I'm 43 and feel like I'm too young to feel like I'm 80. So just saying thanks. — Vapin' Mama (@Msolinger76) April 1, 2019

“Best makeup tutorial ever,” commented Maiah Ocando.

“Love you @selmablair and your application. You’re awesome,” wrote celebrity hairdresser Anh Co Tran.

On Twitter, one user who has MS posted: “My progressing #disability is [making] my hair do ‘interesting.’ Thank you for make me [laugh] today. I needed it.”

Selma Blair is truly an inspiration. — Aubree Lutz (@AubreeLutz) April 1, 2019

Blair has been regularly sharing the challenges of MS, both physical and emotional, over the last few months.

When she appeared on the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars dinner in February, the mum-of-one wrote on Instagram: “I don’t do anything the way I was once able. I will though. I can regain much. Momma’s gotta work. And I will be able to do so much more on my own.

“I wanted to be able to stand proudly as the woman I have become and hope to be. To be a part of something so special when my body won’t move clearly yet.”

So, yes, while this isn’t the most detailed make-up tutorial in the world, we can certainly learn a lot from Blair’s amazing attitude.

