The coolest raincoats for when April showers strike

Take cover with these stylish waterproofs, says Katie Wright.

If the old adage is anything to go by, April showers are on their way – and you’ll need more than just a brolly if you want to stay dry.

A sturdy raincoat is a spring essential, and the good news is, this season you don’t have to sacrifice on style when it comes to your choice of waterproof.

The SS19 collections are a veritable downpour of chic raincoats, from fast fashion bargains to investment pieces you’ll be able to wear for years to come.

What’s trending now? Block colours always look cool, whether it’s a shiny metallic fabric or a more subdued matte texture.

If you really want to tap into the spring trends, check out bold prints, featuring everything from spots and flowers to racy leopard spots.

In short, don’t let April rain on your parade – here’s your fashion forecast of the most stylish macs and waterproof jackets…

(White Stuff/PA)

White Stuff Thetford Spotty Mac, £99.95

(Studio/PA)

Studio Red Hooded Coated Mac, £12.99 (was £24.99)

(Cath Kidston/PA)

Cath Kidston Geo Brampton Rose Pac a Mac, £40

Topshop Leopard Print Mac, £69

Topshop Leopard Print Mac, £69

(Bonmarche/PA)

Bonmarche Khaki Printed Waterproof Jacket, £40 (was £50)

(M&Co/PA)

Khost Clothing Mac Coat, £69, M&Co

(Bonprix/PA)

Bonprix Rose Gold Metallic Shiny Parka Jacket, £39.99

(PrettyLittleThing/PA)

PrettyLittleThing Cobie Black Holographic Rain Mac, £22

