Idris, Becks or Harry: Who was voted to have the best celebrity beard?

A survey reveals the public's favourite facial fuzz.
What started as a hipster niche a few years back has grown – yes, literally – into a major mainstream trend.
These days, beards are everywhere, with the latest YouGov data showing that 35% of men in the UK have some form of facial hair.
When it comes to deciding on their beard-style, be it a smattering of stubble, a goatee or the full monty, men are looking to celebrities for inspiration.
Bic Shave Club asked 2,000 men who their beard-spiration was and the same famous faces came up time and again, revealing that actors, sports stars and a certain ginger royal are the UK’s favourites.
Here are the top five celebrity beards, plus some advice if you’re thinking of adopting a similar style…
1. Prince Harry
The Duke of Sussex came out on top with 14% of the vote for his neatly groomed full beard. The soon-to-be first-time dad sports a longer length stubble, so it’s a good option for those who want a low-maintenance look.
Beard grooming tip: Don’t let the beard grow into the cheek or neck area, and be sure to shave or trim the excess hair to keep it looking tidy.
2. David Beckham
Is there any celebrity grooming or style survey that doesn’t feature David Beckham? Just behind Prince Harry with 13%, the former footballer’s beard combines medium length salt and pepper stubble with an elongated goatee.
Beard grooming tip: Let the beard extend onto the neck and use a shaver to trim the chin area and create the goatee style shape.
3. Idris Elba
Idris Elba’s facial hair varies, from a full beard to a trimmed ‘circle’ beard, which is a good option for men who want a clean-cut look. He scored 11% of the 2,000 votes.
Beard grooming tip: Spend around six weeks growing a full beard, then use a razor to shape the look and continue to use a razor to tidy up any excess stray hairs and re-growth that appears.
4. Tom Hardy
A regular on ‘sexiest man alive’ lists, Tom Hardy sports a lustrous, long beard. Not overly groomed, it’s probably considered the most masculine of the top five and took 9% of the vote.
Beard grooming tip: Grow your beard to a medium stubble length and then shape it with a razor. Then let it grow and continue to trim every six weeks of growth to maintain the look.
5. Anthony Joshua
A fan of the short stubble look, Anthony Joshua keeps his facial fuzz well-trimmed and the boxer took 4% of the vote.
Beard grooming tip: Let your facial hair grow for one to two days and then trim to get the short stubble length. If you get excess hair on your cheeks and neck, use a razor to shave these off to get a tidier look.
