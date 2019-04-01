Idris, Becks or Harry: Who was voted to have the best celebrity beard?

What started as a hipster niche a few years back has grown – yes, literally – into a major mainstream trend.

These days, beards are everywhere, with the latest YouGov data showing that 35% of men in the UK have some form of facial hair.

When it comes to deciding on their beard-style, be it a smattering of stubble, a goatee or the full monty, men are looking to celebrities for inspiration.

Bic Shave Club asked 2,000 men who their beard-spiration was and the same famous faces came up time and again, revealing that actors, sports stars and a certain ginger royal are the UK’s favourites.

Here are the top five celebrity beards, plus some advice if you’re thinking of adopting a similar style…

1. Prince Harry

(Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duke of Sussex came out on top with 14% of the vote for his neatly groomed full beard. The soon-to-be first-time dad sports a longer length stubble, so it’s a good option for those who want a low-maintenance look.

Beard grooming tip: Don’t let the beard grow into the cheek or neck area, and be sure to shave or trim the excess hair to keep it looking tidy.

2. David Beckham

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Is there any celebrity grooming or style survey that doesn’t feature David Beckham? Just behind Prince Harry with 13%, the former footballer’s beard combines medium length salt and pepper stubble with an elongated goatee.

Beard grooming tip: Let the beard extend onto the neck and use a shaver to trim the chin area and create the goatee style shape.

3. Idris Elba

(Ian West/PA)

Idris Elba’s facial hair varies, from a full beard to a trimmed ‘circle’ beard, which is a good option for men who want a clean-cut look. He scored 11% of the 2,000 votes.

Beard grooming tip: Spend around six weeks growing a full beard, then use a razor to shape the look and continue to use a razor to tidy up any excess stray hairs and re-growth that appears.

4. Tom Hardy

(Yui Mok/PA)

A regular on ‘sexiest man alive’ lists, Tom Hardy sports a lustrous, long beard. Not overly groomed, it’s probably considered the most masculine of the top five and took 9% of the vote.

Beard grooming tip: Grow your beard to a medium stubble length and then shape it with a razor. Then let it grow and continue to trim every six weeks of growth to maintain the look.

5. Anthony Joshua

(Isanel Infantes/PA)

A fan of the short stubble look, Anthony Joshua keeps his facial fuzz well-trimmed and the boxer took 4% of the vote.

Beard grooming tip: Let your facial hair grow for one to two days and then trim to get the short stubble length. If you get excess hair on your cheeks and neck, use a razor to shave these off to get a tidier look.

