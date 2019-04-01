Teeny-tiny handbags have been given the Kylie Jenner seal of approval

Get ready to see them everywhere this summer.

For most of us, bags are a thing of practicality. They hold your phone, keys, wallet, spare hair ties and anything else you might need, and if they match your outfit or look cute that’s just an added bonus.

But this isn’t the case for everyone. Some people see bags as an extension of their outfit and more of a status symbol – you can’t just use any old tote and pray it matches your look.

Kylie Jenner is currently on holiday, and with a few simple Instagram shots has shown the world what the It bag of the summer is likely to be.

Of course this isn’t a useful backpack which carries all your stuff, but rather a teeny-weeny handbag that barely has enough room for your iPhone.

Jenner’s bag is by Jacquemus, the French brand that’s become known for high fashion accessories which have gone instantly viral. This is the label behind the ludicrously large hat which took over our Instagram feeds last summer.

Now, Jacquemus is making a bid for the cult bag of the 2019 summer. We first got a hint of the brand’s signature bag style at Paris Fashion Week in February, where models sported miniature bags which barely fit over a finger or two.

Many of the other Jacquemus bags are similarly petite. They come in candy colours or straw, like the one Jenner is sporting – which would have set her back $468 (£360) for the smallest size.

Now that Jenner has shown her love for the bag, we can expect to see it – or at least copies of it – everywhere this summer.

In fact, there’s a growing number of people on Instagram who have also been sporting small accessories from Jacquemus.

However, it remains to be seen whether this is just an Instagram trend or something that will translate into real life. Other designers like Prada and Louis Vuitton are creating their own version of the tiny bag. While they might rack up the likes on social media, will practicality win at the end of the day?

If it does, Jacquemus already has the next viral bag lined up, and it’s the complete opposite…

Talk about extremes.

