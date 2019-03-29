Jordyn Woods on beauty, empowerment and how women in the spotlight are treated

The model chats to Lauren Taylor as she launches an eyelash collection.

Jordyn Woods may have been hitting headlines recently following an alleged fall out with best friend Kylie Jenner, but she’s not letting gossip get in the way of making waves in the beauty business.

The 21-year-old model from LA has just launched her first eyelash range, the Eylure X Jordyn Woods collection, which she’s designed to emulate the look of individual lash extensions. There are three types: LA Baby (bold, winged-out), Beach Please (subtle, for the day time) and Summer Heir (fluffy and glam).

Woods has an incredible 9.6 million Instagram followers and has previously fronted fashion campaigns for Yeezy, ASOS Curve, Express jeans and Kylie Cosmetics.

We caught up with her to chat beauty, being in the spotlight and the power of women…

On what beauty means to her

“I kind of grew up as a tomboy, I wasn’t into beauty. Then as YouTube first came around I started watching videos, and that sparked my curiosity. [Make-up] just became something I was good at – now I have a certain level of maintenance I like to keep myself at.

“I change my hair all the time [right now she’s sporting a long, blonde wig, ‘Something fun and different’]. It’s like self-expression and your beauty is self-expression too – even your lashes; lashes are a huge part of my beauty regime. I don’t wear make-up every single day, but if I’m going to, I’m always wearing a lash.

“I definitely think a lot of women feel empowered when they have their make-up done and they’re ready to take on the world.

“Do I think you need it? No. But maybe you’re not having the best day and you have your make-up done, you look in the mirror and you’re like, ‘OK, I look good, I’m confident, I’m ready to go.'”

On self care in difficult times

“I’m really into baths and I’ve been writing recently too. I feel like whatever’s going on in your life, just write about it, and reflect back on how you felt, even a week ago, and how different it is the next week. So I try to write and take a bath – it’s a good form of therapy.

“Obviously, I have people I can talk to, but it’s cool just to write it and then you [can] move on from whatever it is. Whether it’s good or bad, if you’re happy, it’s cool to write down that you’re happy.”



On being a woman in the spotlight

“Women just get a harder time in general. People look at us like we’re supposed to be saints, and if we don’t do what they like, everyone has a opinion – you can’t listen to it.

“You can’t really win. Well, you can win, but you just can’t win in other people’s eyes all the time. Winning is really about you being happy – and if you’re happy, you’re winning.”

On how it can be different for women of colour

“When I look in the mirror, I don’t really see colour. I don’t see colour in groups. It wasn’t until recently, when I got a lot of media attention, that I realised women of colour do have it a lot different to any other [group], like men of colour, and everyone else.

“I never let that make the situation different, but you have disadvantages for sure – but there’s much power in it as well, just owning who you are. Some people might be not as willing to give you a chance, but those people, you don’t need them.”

On inclusivity in the beauty industry

“Huge companies launch their foundation range of colours – and there’s only one dark colour. I have pretty fair skin, but I also have cooler undertones, even though I have a warm skin tone.

“[Brands] have to have a large range of colours. More are starting to do it now, but I definitely don’t think enough have a large range for different skin tones.”

(Eylure/PA)

On female empowerment right now

“I feel like now, in this generation, women have proven to be much stronger and we’ve stood up – we’re having a moment.

“But it’s important for us to stick with each other, stand up for each other and motivate each other. I see a lot of girls putting down other women and we should really lift each other up. Because there’s power in numbers, and if we stuck together we could really make a change.”

On curves and the modelling industry

“I started modelling when I was 18 and it really helped bring me to the person I am today, confidence-wise. I was always pretty quiet, but that gave me no other option than to step out of my comfort zone.

“I’d love to do Victoria’s Secret. I know they have this thing where they have an idea of what an angel ‘looks like’ and they don’t want to use curvy girls. But hey, I think you guys wouldn’t be going bankrupt if you gave me a chance!

“But to each their own. If that’s their vision, that’s their vision – it’s not our problem.”

(Barry Scowen/PA)

On her fashion style

“My style is constantly evolving. I try to dress as comfortable as possible all the time because comfort is key, and comfort can make sure you’re confident. Because if I’m not comfortable, I’m not confident.

“When I’m at home I’m super, super cosy. I have an activewear line [SECNDNTURE] and I wear that most days. When I’m out, I like to keep it pretty basic, I’m into tonal looks and vintage pieces – all the jacket I’ve been wearing have been vintage, because I won’t see anyone else wearing it.”

Eylure X Jordyn Woods, £6.95 each, exclusively available at Superdrug.

© Press Association 2019