Beige is spring's biggest colour trend - here's how to style the neutral shade

Katie Wright shows how to work the hottest hue of the season.

The trench coat is an undisputed fashion classic – the lightweight but waterproof jacket is especially useful at this time of year – and now the spring collections are full of clothes inspired by the much-loved garment.

On the SS19 catwalks, we saw trench coats of every persuasion, from chain-trimmed at Burberry and leather-collared at Ermanno Scervino, to buttonless at Tom Ford and super-short at Max Mara.

But one thing was the for certain – they were all rendered in typical trench tones, from pale stone to warm tan.

Models at the Burberry show at London Fashion Week SS19 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The trench trend went beyond outerwear too – we counted about 50 shades of beige throughout fashion months, with models often clad head to toe in a variety of neutral hues.

Now, naturally, the high street has gone bonkers for beige, and we’re really impressed by the many catwalk-inspired pieces.

A trench coat is the easiest way to tap into this trend, of course, and there are some lovely jackets in the shops, but the coolest pieces are the trench-inspired skirts and jumpsuits (and shorts, for when summer finally shows up) that come complete with vents, tortoiseshell buttons and belt detailing.

There’s a decidedly masculine feel about this trend – even skirts are boxy rather than flowy, while trousers are high-waisted and utilitarian (have you heard? Cargo pants are making a major comeback this season).

And it’s so easy to style if you take your cue from the catwalks, by mixing and matching your oatmeal, biscuit and latte tones.

But if you do want to break up the beige, black and tan is always a stylish combo. Or you could tick off another big spring trend, by adding a pop of neon knitwear or an uber-bright bag.

Ready to kick into neutral? Here are our favourite beige buys on the high street…

(Debenhams/PA)

Red Herring Jumpsuit, £39 (available April 29); Faith Multicoloured Snakeskin Dishier Block Heel Sandals, currently reduced to £36 from £45, Debenhams

(Mango/PA)

Mango Polka Dot Cross Blouse, £29.99; High-waist Crop Trousers, £49.99; Braided Net Bag, £19.99; Leather Sandals, £49.99

(Zara/PA)

Zara Cargo Trousers with Pockets, £25.99

(Damart/PA)

Damart Beige Pastel Trench Coat, £79

(Kaleidoscope/PA)

Heine Flounce Cuff 2-in-1 Look Jumper, £45, Kaleidoscope

(Kaleidoscope/PA)

Heine Tailored Front Vent Long Skirt, £69, Kaleidoscope

(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Utility Tie Waist Shirt, £40, Next

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Lacy Pocket Front Shorts, £35

(Tu at Sainsbury’s/PA)

Tu at Sainsbury’s Premium Oatmeal Button-Down Asymmetric Skirt, £25

(DuoBoots/PA)

DuoBoots Taupe Suede Emilia Statement Ankle Boots With Strap And Buckle Detailing, £170

(Deichmann/PA)

Deichmann Beige Slingback Ballerinas, £14.99

