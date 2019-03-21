Everything you need to know about fashion movement #TheYeehawAgenda

21st Mar 19 | Fashion

It's all about recognising the contributions African Americans have made to cowboy culture.

Mardi Gras/Honeyz

If you watch any classic Western, there’s one thing they tend to have in common – most (if not all) of the cowboys featured are white.

Classic Film 60S GIF by FilmStruck - Find & Share on GIPHY

However, this isn’t historically accurate. According to the Smithsonian, one in four cowboys was black – which is startling considering how absent they are in popular culture.

William Loren Katz is a scholar of African American history and he told the Smithsonian: “Right after the Civil War, being a cowboy was one of the few jobs open to men of colour who wanted to not serve as elevator operators or delivery boys or other similar occupations.”

There’s a growing group of African Americans who want to redress the oversight in pop culture, and are doing so through fashion. Here’s everything you need to know about The Yee-Haw Agenda…

So what is it?

According to Afropunk, the term ‘The Yee-Haw Agenda’ was coined by Dallas native Bri Malandro, who told the arts site: “For younger people who haven’t seen these pictures before, it’ll change what pops in their head when they hear Cowboy/Cowgirl.”

Malandro set up the Instagram account The Yee-Haw Agenda, and began reposting pictures of black people dressed in Western and cowboy-inspired fashion. It’s a way to highlight the contribution African American people made to Wild West trends, and of forming a community that educates and uplifts through pictures.

View this post on Instagram

RIP Gianni 😇

A post shared by Shani Monique (@lil_zest) on

What’s the style?

View this post on Instagram

*listens to When I Get Home once*

A post shared by Sydney Graham (@grahamsydney) on

We’re talking anything and everything cowboy-related. The entry level is wearing a Stetson, but you can level up by wearing chaps, leather, a lot of fringing and optional cow prints.

The Western look has even made its way into high fashion. Last year the brand Pyer Moss – the work of designer Kerby Jean-Raymond – put a spotlight on modern African American cowboys.

He told Teen Vogue: “I wanted to challenge the narrative for what’s typically [considered] ‘American’ and reverse the ratio of African American exclusion in the conversation.”

Not only did Jean-Raymond visit real-life modern cowboys and document his experiences, but also, much of his AW18 collection and advertising reflected the Western styles he explored.

Why are there so many throwback pictures?

As you’ll see on Instagram and via the hashtag, there are lots of old-school pictures of celebs like Mary J Blige, Beyoncé and Janet Jackson rocking the Wild West look.

This is because #TheYeehawAgenda is much more of a movement than a current trend – it’s about heritage, reclaiming the narrative, and showcasing black people throughout history rocking the style.

Whether it’s Lil Kim in 1999 or Cardi B just a few weeks ago, it’s clear this is a movement here to stay.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Netflix tests UK price increases

Bill And Ted stars confirm third film in 2020
Bill And Ted stars confirm third film in 2020

Katie Price to face trial accused of shouting abuse outside school
Katie Price to face trial accused of shouting abuse outside school

On International Happiness Day, we've found 9 of life's simplest pleasures

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

A brief history of protest - from Magna Carta to 1960s 'flower power' and the Arab Spring

A brief history of protest - from Magna Carta to 1960s 'flower power' and the Arab Spring
As Tom Ford gets a big new fashion role, what's his legacy in the industry?

As Tom Ford gets a big new fashion role, what's his legacy in the industry?
7 things to eat and drink to help beat disease - according to a Harvard-trained doctor

7 things to eat and drink to help beat disease - according to a Harvard-trained doctor
Holly Willoughby 'surprised' by Fearne Cotton exit from Celebrity Juice

Holly Willoughby 'surprised' by Fearne Cotton exit from Celebrity Juice
Holly Willoughby 'surprised' by Fearne Cotton exit from Celebrity Juice

Netflix tests UK price increases