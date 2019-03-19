Kim Kardashian sparks massive Twitter debate after sharing videos of North West wearing lipstick

The five-year-old wore black lipstick - and some people aren't happy about it.

Kim Kardashian was clearly in #proudmama mode on Sunday, sharing multiple videos on Twitter of daughter North West dancing in front of the gospel choir at dad Kanye West’s Sunday Service.

“Her favourite part of the week is dancing during Sunday Service,” Kardashian wrote next to one clip of the five-year-old wearing a black feather-trim dress, boots and sunglasses.

Her favorite part of the week is dancing during Sunday Service pic.twitter.com/yhiDhBqBY5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2019

But it wasn’t her daughter’s dance moves or outfit that have garnered the most attention. It was the fact she had lipstick on, sparking debate amongst Twitter users about the appropriateness of a young child wearing make-up.

Some people were in favour of North’s lippie, saying it was ‘cute’ and even ‘iconic’:

North West is such a little diva . She’s so cute w/ her black lipstick 😍 — Annabella L. (@AnnabellaNana) March 19, 2019

North West lipstick always popping, maybe Kim is trying to ease her into the makeup industry from early. — 💞Kimalee💞 (@PinkCoKane) March 18, 2019

But there were plenty of others who weighed in saying that age five is too young to be wearing make-up.

“She’s adorable but why so teenage looking[?]” one Twitter user commented.

Nothing about the way she looks is teenage looking she’s wearing a knee length dress and pony tail.. I didn’t know kids can’t wear lipstick??? — Kemo Manyoga🇿🇦 (@Pimpdadddyk) March 18, 2019

Yeah that video of North West dancing is cute but all I can see is the lipstick and dress, and I just really hope she’s allowed to be just a kid before being forced to be fashionable at all times — Grace Baron (@graceclare97) March 19, 2019

Another user responded saying it wasn’t a particularly teenage look. “I didn’t know kids can’t wear lipstick,” they retorted.

While a lot of people referred to their own childhoods, saying that wearing make-up is something most children do at times, whether they’re in the spotlight or not.

Okay why is everyone criticizing @KimKardashian for North West’s outfit? I think she looked dope! I remember being 6 and 7, and my mom dressing me up in cute clothes and me wanting to wear her heels and lipstick and clips in my hair. Like that’s literally something we all did! — MsKabam (@SerenaAnsari13) March 18, 2019

I have pics of me wearing some WILDD makeup to dance recitals when I was a kid. Leave precious North West alone, u trolls. Her black lipstick is iconic — bubbles (@suppppmorgan) March 18, 2019

Springing to North’s defence, some people argued the critics are just jealous of her fabulous life – and in a few tweets, people admit they are in fact envious of the heir to the Kardashian throne.

People giving out about North West’s lipstick and dress but we all know y’all r just jealous of her life — Seán Birch (@seanieb23) March 18, 2019

Is it sad that I want to be North West? Jealous of a 5 year old😭😂😂 — Minnie (@Thatgirlameenah) March 18, 2019

On a more serious note, it was pointed out that saying Kim Kardashian is sexualising North by letting her wear lipstick, is arguably hypocritical:

The same people that say guys should stop sexualizing girls are the same people that are sexualizing North West for wearing lipstick that @KimKardashian probably didn’t force her to wear bacause it’s still intact and pigmented af for a five year old — Tina Krahn (@teenuh_kruhn) March 19, 2019

why tf are people upset about north west wearing lipstick it’s literally just lipstick y’all get offended over everything these days… it’s not sexual unless YOU make it 🙄 — sabrina (@sabje_1) March 18, 2019

Similarly, a lot of tweets called for everyone to leave Kim – and North – alone.

One user summed up the storm in a tea cup when she wrote: “[People] are mad North West is wearing lipstick to church but are also totally cool with the planet dying off in the next 30 years.”

It blows my mind that people are more concerned about North West wearing black lipstick than they are about all the trash in our oceans — calzone ✨ (@Callishhhh) March 18, 2019

ppl are mad north west is wearing lipstick to church but are also totally cool with the planet dying off in the next 30 yrs ? — KK (@kaleighrose__) March 18, 2019

© Press Association 2019