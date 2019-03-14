These are the most popular engagement ring styles, according to Instagram

If there’s one thing guaranteed to get the likes flooding in on Instagram, it’s an engagement post.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s recent announcement photo garnered more than 2 million likes (they both posted the same pic), but even if you’re not a celeb, news of a forthcoming wedding is always popular on social media.

Like Perry and Bloom’s, most engagement photos involve the ring – and with 3.6 million posts under the hashtag #engagementring, it’s clear betrothal jewellery is big business, both on and offline.

So have ring trends been influenced by the digital age? Jewellers Beaverbrooks have analysed Instagram hashtags in a bid to find out, calculating the most popular ring types on the social platform.

Here, we reveal the top four and a jewellery expert explains the significance of each…

1. Solitaire rings

#solitairering is by far the most popular engagement ring type, characterised by a single diamond.

“Solitaire engagement rings are the ultimate statement of tradition and elegance,” says Lorna Haddon, Beaverbrooks head of diamond rings and jewellery. “A classic solitaire setting is simple, timeless and showcases the diamond without any distraction.”

2. Halo rings

Second up is halo rings, which feature a central diamond surrounded by smaller diamonds or stones.

“Halo engagement rings are perfect for anyone looking to make a bold statement, as they draw attention to a central larger diamond,” says Haddon. “Whether it’s a more traditional round cut, or unique pear cut diamond, halo engagement rings are a firm favourite.”

3. Cluster rings

Cluster rings feature a group of smaller stones clustered together and come in third place.

“Cluster engagement rings continue to be a popular choice for brides-to-be who want to make a statement,” Haddon explains. “Cluster designs are the perfect way to incorporate vibrant coloured gemstones with diamonds, with this vintage style remaining a firm favourite thanks to rings worn by the Duchess of Cambridge and more recently, Princess Eugenie.”

4. Three stone rings

Just below cluster rings come three stone rings.

“Three stone diamond rings have increased in popularity over the last 18 months,” Haddon says. “There’s no doubt that the regal setting has become popular again thanks to the Duchess of Sussex, whose engagement ring has become a must-have design for brides-to-be.

“With a larger central diamond nestled between two smaller diamonds, three stone engagement rings sit perfectly with a traditional wedding band and eternity band, and show off a brilliant cut diamond to its full extent.”

