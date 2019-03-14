Time for a change? 10 on-trend watches for spring

‘Spring forward, fall back’ – that’s the easy (albeit American) way to remember how the clocks change every spring and autumn.

At the end of this month – at 1am on March 31, to be precise – daylight saving kicks in, and we have to remember to reset all the clocks that don’t automatically get updated thanks to the magic of modern technology (you always forget about the microwave, don’t you?).

Round about now is also when the new watch collections tend to be launching, so what better way to welcome that delightful extra hour of daylight than with a shiny new timepiece?

Cath Kidston Navy Floral Printed Strap with White Dial, £59.99, H Samuel; Cath Kidston Ladies London Toile Watch, £57.85, Watches2U; Cath Kidston Ladies London Map Watch, £53.40, Watches2U (Cath Kidston/PA)

Adoring your wrist is a great way to tap into the SS19 fashion trends, and this season’s biggest catwalk colour and print stories have been translated into some very stylish time-telling accessories.

From neutral hues to bold and bright looks, here are three major catwalk trends and how to wear them with a watch…

Beige

A beige trench coat never goes out of style – and this season the classic coat shade is the colour to be seen in, preferably head to toe, or at least a mix of similarly soft stone, taupe and fawn hues, as seen on the catwalks at Tom Ford, Balmain and, of course, Burberry.

You’ll need a neutral-toned watch to match – make sure it’s got a leather strap and an uncluttered face, because this trend is all about elegant minimalism.

(Michael Kors/PA)

Michael Kors Pyper Rose Gold Tone Ladies Watch, £139, Beaverbrooks

(Kate Spade/PA)

Kate Spade Silver and Rose Gold Detail Scallop Dial Grey Leather Strap Ladies Watch, £169, Very

(Fossil/PA)

Fossil Carlie Mini Three-Hand Sand Leather Watch, £89

Brights

There was a whole fruit salad’s worth of juicy brights on the spring/summer catwalks – from tangerine tailoring at Escada and Roksanda, to lime green looks at Balenciaga and David Koma.

Anything goes when it comes to colourful watches – pick a tonal shade if you’re doing the monochrome look, or add a pop of colour to an otherwise subdued ensemble with a hot neon hue.

(DKNY/PA)

DKNY Ladies’ Aluminium Pink Strap Watch, £75, Ernest Jones

(Skagen/PA)

Skagen Aaren Kulor Yellow Silicone 41mm Watch, £89

(Folli Follie/PA)

Folli Follie Metal Chic Oval Case Leather Watch, £160

Bold florals

Floral prints went into overdrive on the spring catwalks, with Versace’s bold, all-over blooms and Dolce & Gabbana’s 3D flowers leading the charge.

Watch designers have really run with this trend, offering everything from pretty pastel faces to embroidered and embellished straps. Take your pick.

(Olivia Burton/PA)

Olivia Burton Exclusive Bejewelled Rose Gold Tone Limited Edition Ladies Watch, £105, Beaverbrooks

(Cath Kidston/PA)

Cath Kidston Watch, £65, WatchShop.com

(Kate Spade/PA)

Kate Spade Metro Floral Vachetta Leather Watch, £179

(Topshop/PA)



Topshop Embroidered Watch, £28

