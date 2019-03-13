Cheltenham Festival: See all the weird and wonderful hats from Ladies Day

13th Mar 19 | Fashion

Katie Wright selects the best dressed guests from day two of the iconic racing event.

2019 Cheltenham Festival - Ladies Day - Cheltenham Racecourse

Today is the second day of the Cheltenham Festival, which means another day of fiercely contested horse races, plus lots of action off the track as attendees don their finest outfits and hats for Ladies Day.

Unlike some racing events like Royal Ascot, there isn’t a specific dress code at the Gloucestershire course, but that doesn’t stop racegoers from going all out, particularly with their millinery.

Here, we take a look at some of the most spectacular looks from Ladies Day…

First up is royal representative the Duchess of Cornwall. Given the cold, windy weather, we’re not surprised Camilla chose a cosy brown fur-lined hat.

The Duchess of Cornwall arrives ahead of Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

A rose by any other name? Hat designer Tracy Rose took inspiration from her own surname with this epic tweed creation.

Tracy Rose during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Bright hues always help you stand out from the crowd, as demonstrated by Charlotte Hamilton (left) and Anna Privalova in their lipstick red and hot pink ensembles.

2019 Cheltenham Festival – Ladies Day – Cheltenham Racecourse
(Nigel French/PA)

But every fashionista worth her salt knows that black is eternally chic, as Racquel Campbell  proves in her black hat with yellow orchid embellishment.

Racquel Campbell during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
(Nigel French/PA)

For some Cheltenham ladies, size is everything – Viv Jenna’s tall, fabulously feathery creation is a brave choice on such a blustery day.

Viv Jenna during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
(Nigel French/PA)

For others, a small but sassy headpiece is just the ticket – we love this fuchsia pillbox hat paired with a mannish tweed suit.

A racegoer arrives ahead of Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Likewise, model Vogue Williams kept in simple in a black fedora with a red trim to match her trendy check coat.

Vogue Williams visits Cheltenham Festival as part of her new role as an ambassador for Ladbrokes for the upcoming racing season.
(Neil Munns/PA)

But our best-dressed award goes to Karen Leonard for this incredible outfit. The modern halo-style headpiece with black flowers is perfectly matched with her lime green jacket – it’s a Ladies Day fashion triumph.

Karen Leonard during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
(Nigel French/PA)

