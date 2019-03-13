Should you be putting your skincare products in the fridge?

We ask the experts whether your favourite moisturisers and serums would actually benefit from being chilled.

Mini fridges are growing in popularity in the US. Not necessarily because people want to have cold drinks in their bedrooms, but for a much more millennial reason: to store skincare.

That’s right, people have been buying cute little fridges – preferably in pastel shades – to keep their toners and moisturisers chilled.

I got my lil skincare fridge today! i love that it’s small enough to fit on my vanity ♡ pic.twitter.com/WC3RgndyD7 — ♡ a p r i l ♡ (@Jasmine_blu) January 25, 2019

Sure, it looks great on Instagram, but is it just a weird online skincare flex, or is it actually a good idea for the products? We asked the experts to find out.

Some products will benefit from being stored in the fridge…

BREAKING NEWS: I got a mini skin care fridge. #casual pic.twitter.com/pFRqOaOhen — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) October 4, 2018

“Products that will benefit from storing them in cooler temperatures are gel-based moisturisers or masks. When applied to the face, the product will help cool irritated skin, reduce puffiness and redness,” says Dr Preema Vig, medical director of the Dr Preema London Clinic.

“Gel-based skincare products can be stored at room temperature, but keeping them in the fridge simply gives that cooling sensation to the area where the product is applied. The cool products can provide comfort to erythema (a type of skin inflammation causing redness) or compromised skin, and aids the natural healing properties to calm and balance the skin.”

Another thing that experts agree is good to keep in the fridge is eye cream. “Applying a cold product on the sensitive under-eye area helps vasoconstriction (narrowing of the blood vessels), which reduces puffiness and dark circles. The product will give those tired eyes a refreshed look every morning,” explains Dr Sabrina Shah Desai, aesthetic ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgeon and director of Perfect Eyes Ltd.

why did a mini fridge especially for skincare products become a thing bc now i need one — secretmysticaldepths (@kayla_duh_) March 12, 2019

If you have a jade roller it’s also a good idea to keep it in the fridge. It works on the same principles as gel-based products and eye creams – the cold temperature helps reduce swelling and puffiness in your skin.

What about other products? “SPF also needs to be popped in the fridge instead of thrown into a potentially warm cupboard or cabinet. A warm environment will lessen the effectiveness of SPF,” says Dr Ross Perry, medical director of Cosmedics UK. He also advises that people who have prescribed skin products from their GP – such as acne treatments – should check the packaging to see whether it’s best to keep them chilled or not.

But not all…

my thoughts on the tiny skin care fridge (??) i just saw on instagram: 1. dumb 2. wasteful 3. unnecessary 4. will 900% die without it in my life — honey b (@meadowmouth) March 9, 2019

“Most skincare products should be stored at room temperature,” Vig says.

“There are some skincare products that shouldn’t be stored in the fridge, such as serums. The water and oil can separate which will stop the product from working altogether. It is best to check on the back of your skincare product, which will state the recommended place to store that product in particular to receive the maximum benefits.”

For some products, it’s just about personal preference…

I got a mini fridge for my skincare and supplements pic.twitter.com/mvJiVtEy2h — kendall (@aekndll) February 10, 2019

Once you’ve checked the label and found out whether something will or won’t be ruined on refrigeration, a lot of it is down to what you prefer.

“Toner can be put in the fridge – it’s not compulsory but it can be refreshing on the skin, especially in the summer,” says Perry.

So if it feels nice and won’t have any harmful effects, go for it. For many people, skincare is a huge part of self-care, so feeling good should be a main priority.

However, it’s worth noting this is all about skincare and not beauty products in general – don’t be tempted to throw your eye liner or concealer in the chiller, it might make applying them pretty tricky!

