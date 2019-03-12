Duchess of Cambridge chooses fashion-forward purple blouse for visit to a children's charity

12th Mar 19 | Fashion

Kate's blouse and trousers impressed royal fashion watchers.

Royal visit to Henry Fawcett Children's Centre

We’re used to seeing the Duchess of Cambridge in dresses, gowns and frock coats – plus the occasional pair of skinny jeans when an appearance calls for casual clothing.

So it was surprising to see the 37-year-old today teaming a pair of high-waisted wide-leg trousers from high street brand Jigsaw, with a trendy Gucci blouse, while visiting a children’s charity in south London.

Royal visit to Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre
(Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Kate chose the uncharacteristically fashion-forward ensemble for an appearance at the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in Kennington, where she chatted to parents and played with little ones.

She completed her look with a £495 Aspinal of London Mayfair lilac handbag and black suede high heels.

Royal visit to Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre
(Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Unlike some of Kate’s custom pieces, this outfit is still available to buy – if you’ve got about £900 to spare.

The Gucci Pussy-bow Silk-crepe Blouse, £790, is available in selected sizes from Net-a-Porter:

Gucci blouse
(Net-a-Porter/PA)

While the Jigsaw Modern Crepe Straight Trousers, £130, are available in sizes six to 16:

jigsaw MODERN CREPE STRAIGHT TROUSER
(Jigsaw/PA)

The outfit was praised by some fans for being elegant and understated, but others weren’t happy Kate was wearing Gucci, a company that has recently been caught up in controversy around a ‘blackface’ jumper that had to be removed from sale. Some people have called for a boycott of the brand and its clothing.

Controversy aside, we’re pleased to see the mum of three switching up her style and trying a new look, especially in winter when she often re-wears the same coats.

We’ve increasingly seen Kate trying more unusual outfits and can’t help but think it could be down to the influence of her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, whose style is arguably more modern.

Whatever the reason, it’s good to see Kate pushing the fashion envelope.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 things you need to know about Michelle Keegan's new spring fashion line

The Prodigy star Keith Flint died from hanging, inquest told
The Prodigy star Keith Flint died from hanging, inquest told

Ed Sheeran's 'wildlife pond' angers neighbours who claim it is a swimming pool
Ed Sheeran's 'wildlife pond' angers neighbours who claim it is a swimming pool

Foals competing for number one spot against Sigrid and Dido

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

6 ways to not kill your plants if you're a millennial who can't keep anything alive

6 ways to not kill your plants if you're a millennial who can't keep anything alive
8 travel selfies you really, really shouldn't take

8 travel selfies you really, really shouldn't take
How to reset your fitness mindset if you've lost your gym mojo

How to reset your fitness mindset if you've lost your gym mojo
James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party

James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party
James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party

5 things you need to know about Michelle Keegan's new spring fashion line