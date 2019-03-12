Victoria Beckham's facialist shares the star's daily skin routine - and it doesn't come cheap

Last month Victoria Beckham announced she was expanding her empire by launching her own beauty brand. As you can probably imagine, people went wild for the news – not only is Beckham a style icon, but she’s also seen as a big beauty idol.

The pop star-turned-designer is known for her simple, fresh-faced glow. Her dewy skin doesn’t come from splashing her face with water and slapping on the cheapest moisturiser though – Beckham has a multistep, and incredibly expensive, routine to maintain her clear complexion.

Australian skincare guru Melanie Grant helps Beckham with her complexion, and has taken to Instagram to share the products she uses every day.

In the morning, she sats Beckham starts with a deep cleansing oil from CosMedix, which helps remove impurities in the skin. This is followed up by some serum containing vitamin C, which is meant to plump up your skin, and some specialist eyecream again from CosMedix.

Then, it’s on to the cult moisturiser from Augustinus Bader, called ‘The Cream’ – it’s meant to be super hydrating and anti-ageing, and at £205 per 50ml you would really hope it delivers.

Finally, she puts on Melanie Grant SPF 50+. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to buy this particular product as it’s bespoke from Grant for Beckham. However sunscreen is essential for everyone if you really want to protect your skin. Despite what the weather might look like, you should still think about wearing a high factor as the UV rays can pierce through even the cloudiest of skies.

After this five-step regime Beckham is ready to face the world, and obviously at night she has a just as strict routine. It starts with the same CosMedix cleansing oil, followed by an exfoliating cleanser by the same brand – just to make sure all the grime of the day is lifted off the skin.

This is followed by a different serum from the morning, but the same eye cream. To finish off, she slathers on The Cream again, and is ready for bed.

Not only does Beckham dedicate a lot of time to maintaining her skin, she also puts a lot of money into it. Altogether, the cost of the products she uses comes to just over £630 – not cheap, especially considering a few of them are used twice a day. That isn’t even including the bespoke SPF and face masks from Grant.

The facialist has won legions of fans for her approach to skincare – she’s all about getting that natural glow without injectables. Everyone from model Karolina Kurkova to actors Rose Byrne and Phoebe Tonkin have given her the seal of approval.

If you did want to make like Beckham, these are all the products Grant mentions. Your skin will probably look amazing, but your wallet will definitely take a hit…

(Skin City/PA)

CosMedix Purity Solution, £37.72, Skin City

(Skin City/PA)

iS Clinical Pro Heal Serum, £63, Skin City

(Medico Beauty/PA)

CosMedix Eye Doctor, £140.06, Medico Beauty

(Cult Beauty/PA)

Augustinus Bader, £205, Cult Beauty

(Skin City/PA)

CosMedix Purity Clean Exfoliating Cleanser, £42.03, Skin City

(Embassy of Beauty/PA)

Biologique Recherche Lotion P50, £61, Embassy of Beauty

(Galaxy Perfume/PA)

CosMedix Elite Serum 24, £81.20 (reduced from £85.44), Galaxy Perfume

