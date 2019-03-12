Why black actors and models are criticising backstage hair and make-up

Stars like Gabrielle Union and Olivia Anakwe say not many hairstylists or make-up artists know how to style black people on set.

The entertainment industry is working on its diversity problem – but while we might slowly be seeing more people of colour on our screens, it seems this isn’t necessarily reflected behind the scenes.

Some black actors and models are shedding some light on this, and have been sharing their on-set hair and make-up experiences as people of colour.

The conversation was sparked by an Instagram post from model Olivia Anakwe, who says she wanted to “spread awareness and hopefully reach anyone in the hair field to expand their range of skills.”

She describes how backstage hairstylists will avoid her because they don’t know how to do her afro hair. In one situation, she had to search for someone who knew how to do cornrows after a stylist pulled her edges “relentlessly” – which can damage and break the hair.

Anakwe writes: “No matter how small your team is, make sure you have one person that is competent at doing afro texture hair care OR just hire a black hairstylist! Black hairstylists are required to know how to do everyone’s hair, why does the same not apply to others?”

The model’s thoughts were soon picked up by others in the entertainment industry.

100% of Black Actor/Actress I've spoken to on this topic face the same thing in film and television. Hair Stylists in our industry should have proper training, AND be able to show proof. Too often they begin to "figure it out" the second we sit in the chair. https://t.co/qf662oqA8d — Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2 (@yahya) March 9, 2019

Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II tweeted his agreement, saying that all the black actors he knows face the same problems with stylists not knowing how to do their hair.

Yvette Nicole Brown, who you might recognise as Shirley from the TV show Community, agreed too and shed light on just how many black actresses do their own hair and make-up because they don’t want to risk looking bad or having their hair damaged.

Most black actresses come to a new set w/ their hair done (me) or bring their wigs & clip-ins w/them. It’s either that or take a chance that you will look crazy on screen. Many of us also bring our own foundation. One too many times seeing no shade that matches you will learn ya! https://t.co/mGAzpuoKtb — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 11, 2019

It’s staggering how many people in entertainment commented their agreement with these experiences.

Honey I have brought my whole glam kit, flat irons, pink lotion, Shea butter at times during a new set.. I’m tired of looking grey with red lips😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/sP8fEmGKcS — Loni Love (@LoniLove) March 11, 2019

Omigosh! Anytime hair and makeup is provided, I bring my own everything so I’m ready for the inevitable look of panic when I walk in the door. — Melinda Doolittle (@mdoolittle) March 11, 2019

Gabrielle Union is a hugely successful actor, and yet even she has trouble with finding someone who knows how to style afro hair on set.

The pressure to "just be happy they picked you & you got a job, don't ask for the SAME things every other actor/model gets on GP…" Listen, if u stay quiet, u WILL have bald spots, hair damage, look NUTS (tho they will tell u its cuuuuuuuuute 🥴) https://t.co/vBMFla2cQ2 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 11, 2019

Soon, people on Twitter started talking about solutions. Brown speaks of the “black tax” – the cost black people incur because they have to deal with things like their own hair and make-up, which white actors don’t have to think about. The general consensus is there needs to be more diversity behind the scenes, and better education so hairstylists and make-up artists don’t just learn how to style white people.

But should we have to pay a #BlackTax when other folks don’t have to? Or can they just allow more people of color into the union? Perhaps a racial mix in the trailer that mirrors the cast or America should be a mandate. Maybe on the crew in general as well? Just spitballing here. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 11, 2019

PSA: If you cast a POC— And thank you for doing so!—you also have to hire someone who knows how to do ethnic hair. Not someone who's "comfortable with it" but someone who actually knows how to style ethnic hair types. Congratulations on advancing to the next level of inclusion! https://t.co/A1Q9ZpvXmH — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) March 11, 2019

Hopefully conversations like this will push the industry to address these issues.

