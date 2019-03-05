We tried out the new Glossier Play products - our verdict on the hugely hyped new brand

It started with an Instagram account – and a lot of speculation.

The Glossier Play page launched last month, sending fans into overdrive guessing why the cult American skincare and make-up company had decided to launch a whole new brand, rather than just a separate range.

“Our new brand is coming March 2019,” Glossier posted on their main Instagram account. “After two years in the making, we can’t wait for you to see, touch, hear, swatch, and play with what’s to come.”

Next came a series of animated gifs, dance videos and blurry photos, with many fans predicting that Glossier was moving away from its signature ‘no make-up make-up’ aesthetic in favour of a brighter, bolder range.

Okay I NEEEED to know what @glossier Play is. I'm thinking bolder colour cosmetics??? — Megan 🐝 (@meganfife) February 22, 2019

Glossier play is going to a spin-off of “no-makeup” and will be about color, glitter, etc. for when you want to experiment and “play”. I will retweet this when they announce and I’m inevitably right — Olivia Donovan (@oliviarosie) February 23, 2019

It turns out they were right, because it’s now been revealed that Glossier Play is indeed a full colour make-up brand, launching with four core products – Vinylic Lip lacquer; Niteshine highlighter; Colorslide eyeliner; and Glitter Gelée, a glitter gel – plus a pencil sharpener and a glitter gel applicator.

The products are all available on the Glossier website now, but before you start shopping you’ll want to know: what are they actually like?

Well, we managed to get our hands on one of each of the key products on the day of launch and have been trying them out to see whether they live up to the hype – and whether they can compete with the likes of the beloved Boy Brow and Cloud Paint blusher.

Here’s our verdict on Glossier Play…

Colorslide

Glossier Play Colorslide, £13, is a gel eyeliner pencil that comes in 14 shades, five of them metallic, and promises to last ‘all day and all night’.

Liz Connor tried Adult Swim, a midnight blue shade. She says: “I’ve seen loads of celebs and Instagrammers trying out blue eye shadow recently, but I’d shied away from the trend out of fear of looking like I’d gone back to the early 2000s.

Glossier Play Colorslide in Adult Swim (Glossier Play/PA)

“The great thing about this blue liner is that it’s nothing like the thick, pastel shadows I remember generously smearing up to my eyebrows back in high school.

“As it’s more midnight than electric blue, the effect is super subtle and the pencil style means you can get a really defined wing on the upper lid.

Liz wearing Glossier Play Colorslide in Adult Swim (Liz Connor/PA)

“I’m happy to report that it also doesn’t do that infuriating smudgy pencil thing where it transfers to your brow bone and then you have spend the day anxiously checking yourself in the mirror.

“I’m definitely a ‘no make-up make-up’ gal but I’ll usually wear a slick of black liner if I’m making an effort. Since using this, I’ve realised that navy is so much more complementary on fair hair, so I’ll definitely be using this more!”

Glitter Gelée

Billed as ‘glitter made easy’, Glossier Play Glitter Gelée, £12, is a densely packed gel that promises to deliver an ‘instant jewelled look’ and comes in four metallic colours – platinum, gunmetal, gold and copper.

Georgia Humphreys tried copper shade Firewalk, using The Detailer (it’s £14 for both together), a rubber-tipped applicator, to draw a fine glitter line.

Glossier Play Glitter Gelée in Firewalk (Glossier Play/PA)

She says: “When I first saw the pot of gel, I was a bit hesitant – I’m not used to having such a bright colour or so much snazzy glitter on my lids.

“But actually, making sure there was a small amount on the applicator, I went for a fairly thin line, just above the lash line, and the look was way more subtle than I thought it would be.

Georgia wearing Glossier Play Glitter Gelée Firewalk (Katie Wright/PA)

“The applicator is a really nifty shape for dabbing the product in the corner of my eyes to ensure an even coverage, and achieving a winged look would be super easy to do too.

“I liked that it didn’t feel too heavy or wet on my eyes either – I felt comfortable with it on.”

Georgia wearing Glossier Play Glitter Gelée Firewalk (Katie Wright/PA)

Vinylic Lip

A click pen lacquer, Glossier Play Vinylic Lip, £14, is available in six shades from dark neutrals to brights.

Katie Wright tried Pony, a dark taupe shade.

Glossier Play Vinylic Lip in Pony (Glossier Play/PA)

She says: “Forget the gloopy watermelon-scented glosses you remember from your youth – there’s a reason this is called a lacquer, because it’s nothing like a gloss.

“The formula is highly pigmented, delivering rich colour from the first swipe, with no stickiness.

Katie wearing Glossier Play Vinylic Lip in Pony (Katie Wright/PA)

“One or two coats gives you a juicy sheen, or you can build it up for the lip equivalent of a gel manicure.

“I love this shade as well. Similar to the Glossier Generation G lipstick in Leo, Pony gives that ‘your lips but better’ pinky-brown hue that’s perfect for day or night.”

Niteshine

A liquid highlighter that comes with a doe-foot applicator, Glossier Play Niteshine, £17, is made with refined pearl powder. The four shades range from Pale Pearl to Molten Umber.

Glossier Play Niteshine in Pale Pearl (Glossier Play/PA)

Georgia, who tried Pale Pearl, says: “It felt nice and non-sticky on my skin. It needed a few applications before I actually noticed it on my cheekbones, but once I did I really liked the glow it gave me.

“With a subtle pearlescent sheen rather than a mega glitter glow, it’s the sort of product that I would be quite happy using as part of my everyday look, rather than just for nights out.”

Georgia wearing Glossier Play Niteshine in Pale Pearl (Katie Wright/PA)

Shop for the collection now at www.glossier.com

© Press Association 2019