Lush has unveiled some extremely suggestive bath bombs for Valentine's Day and fans are very excited

The fruit and vegetable inspired shapes are very naughty indeed...

Lush is famous for its bath bombs, a colourful collection of tub-transforming beauties featuring everything from a little yellow submarine to a citrus-scented ‘cyanide pill’.

Just when we thought our fizzy friends couldn’t get any cuter, the bomb makers have gone and outdone themselves with the release of Lush’s Valentine’s Day 2019 collection and a pair of emoji inspired shapes.

First, there’s the bright purple Aubergine, which everyone knows is the emoji used to represent a certain part of the male anatomy…

“This is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen and y’all have secured my business for life,” wrote Mollynatorrr on Lush’s Instagram post, which has quickly gained more than 259,000 likes and thousands of excited comments.

“Are these for ‘external use only’? Asking for a friend,” joked Palmvellum, while Lulucariadviner commented: “I’m single and this has made my Valentine’s this year. Good one Lush.”

LUSH made an eggplant bath bomb for Valentine’s Day. Three days in, and 2019 is already looking up. — Cam (@thatguycam__) January 4, 2019

Lush released an eggplant bath bomb for Valentine’s Day. pic.twitter.com/HReSYVpU1C — Capt. Morgan (@MorganAmanda23) January 3, 2019

The limited edition bath bomb, priced at £3.95, is scented with bergamot oil, tonka beans and something called ‘ho wood’ – we kid you not.

“This tongue in cheek product shoots green and blue foam from both ends so you can give someone the gift of a fast fizzing tip this Valentine’s Day,” reads the product description.

“Please say you’re launching a peach one too,” wrote Cutiekyrie272 and several other Instagram users – and that’s exactly what’s happening.

(Lush/PA)

The Peachy bath bomb, also £3.95, is an ombre peachy-pink shade and – just in case you weren’t aware – represents the female counterpart to the aubergine.

“This cheeky number fizzes slowly in the bath, releasing bursts of juicy grapefruit, fresh peach juice and sweet davana [an aromatic herb] to gently cleanse and refresh,” the Peachy description says.

“Swoon over pink swirls of colour whirling around you in the water – it’s the perfect sweet treat after a fruity session.”

someone get me the peach bathbomb from lush and i’ll kiss u — jen (@jihyothick) January 3, 2019

I want some of those peach bath bombs from Lush — $ucka (@goatimus) January 4, 2019

Fans are clamouring to get their hands on the naughty new launches, and while Americans will have to wait until January 7, the Lush Valentine’s Day bath bombs are already available in the UK.

