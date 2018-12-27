The best pyjamas to help you battle the January blues

27th Dec 18 | Fashion

Because hibernation is the only option in the dead of winter.

It’s official, the most wonderful time of the year is all but over, and now we’re on the brink of by far the bleakest month…

Yes, January: 31 days without fairy lights, presents or Bank Holidays, and with a barren bank account to boot. No wonder the January Blues bite so hard.

That’s why we encourage going into full-on hibernation mode until February, cancelling all social plans in favour of Netflix binges, warm baths and early nights.

But since you’re going to be snuggled on the sofa for weeks on end, there’s one New Year indulgence we do recommend, and that’s pyjamas.

It’s time to ditch the polar bear-covered dressing gown and snowman slippers in favour of something a whole lot chicer.

A classic button-down flannel or silk set with contrast piping is perfect – bright floral or check prints are the most traditional, while animal prints and dark hues offer an on-trend update.

For something a bit more more modern, try a slouchy slogan sweater and jogger bottoms – slipping into these soft separates at the end of the day will (hopefully) make your bad mood melt away.

Essentially, pyjamas are like armour against the January Blues – and it’s time to suit up. Here’s our pick of the best PJs…

Sosandar Leopard Print Silky Soft Pyjama Top; Leopard Print Silky Soft Pyjama Bottoms
(Sosandar/PA)

Sosandar Leopard Print Silky Soft Pyjama Top, £30; Leopard Print Silky Soft Pyjama Bottoms, £30

model wearing Emily and Fin Nellie Skiers Pyjamas
(Emily and Fin/PA)

Emily and Fin Nellie Skiers Pyjamas, £49

model wearing Figleaves Cheetah Satin PJ Set
(Figleaves/PA)

Figleaves Cheetah Satin PJ Set, £45 (was £60)

model wearing M&Co Sleep Sequin Loungewear Top, Blue Loungewear Trousers
(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Sleep Sequin Loungewear Top, £9 (was £18); Blue Loungewear Trousers, £16

White Stuff Country PJ Set
(White Stuff/PA)

White Stuff Country PJ Set, £35 (was £59.95)

model wearing Pure Collection Silk Cotton Pyjamas
(Pure Collection /PA)

Pure Collection Silk Cotton Pyjamas, £139 (was £199)

Next Pink Floral Button Through Pyjamas
(Next/PA)

Next Pink Floral Button Through Pyjamas, £42

A Gift From the Gods Black Geo Satin Pyjamas
(A Gift From the Gods/PA)

A Gift From the Gods Black Geo Satin Pyjamas, £40

Cath Kidston Eiderdown Bunch Brushed Flannel PJ Set
(Cath Kidston/PA)

Cath Kidston Eiderdown Bunch Brushed Flannel PJ Set, £41.25 (was £55)

Cyberjammies Holly Check Top & Pant Set
(Figleaves/PA)

Cyberjammies Holly Check Top & Pant Set, £33.60 (was £48), Figleaves

