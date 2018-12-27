Miley Cyrus confirms marriage to Liam Hemsworth: These are some of her best fashion moments

Miley Cyrus confirms marriage to Liam Hemsworth: These are some of her best fashion moments27th Dec 18 | Fashion
The singer certainly knows how to dress up.
They met on the set of 2010 movie, The Last Song, and now, almost a decade since first filming together, singer Miley Cyrus, 26, and actor Liam Hemsworth, 28, have gotten married.
And the glimpse of Cyrus’ satiny, off-the-shoulder dress is no less glam than we’d expect from the former Disney Channel star. Also, we’re loving Hemsworth’s white trainer and suit combo.
So, in honour of her nuptials, here’s a look at some of Cyrus’ most spectacular fashion moments to date (even if you wouldn’t try them at home yourself)…
She can somehow work double PVC, chains and a serious plastic hair bobble with panache…
That backless Stella McCartney dress she wore to the 2018 Met gala…
When she channelled old school Hollywood glamour and Cruella de Vil in this plunging satin gown…
Those sparkly glasses, that satin jumpsuit – it’s all very Frenchy from Grease – in the best possible way…
She might be known for being a bit risque with her fashion choices, but Cyrus still nails high-waisted, structured, flared trousers…
Safety pin earrings and double leather – it shouldn’t work, but it totally does…
A silver mini skirt and crop top covered in stick on daisies – why not?!
Cyrus always goes all out on stage – this glitzy, lippy, 2014 tour outfit says it all…
© Press Association 2018