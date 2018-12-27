Miley Cyrus confirms marriage to Liam Hemsworth: These are some of her best fashion moments

27th Dec 18 | Fashion

The singer certainly knows how to dress up.

The 90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

They met on the set of 2010 movie, The Last Song, and now, almost a decade since first filming together, singer Miley Cyrus, 26, and actor Liam Hemsworth, 28, have gotten married.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

12.23.18

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

And the glimpse of Cyrus’ satiny, off-the-shoulder dress is no less glam than we’d expect from the former Disney Channel star. Also, we’re loving Hemsworth’s white trainer and suit combo.

So, in honour of her nuptials, here’s a look at some of Cyrus’ most spectacular fashion moments to date (even if you wouldn’t try them at home yourself)…

She can somehow work double PVC, chains and a serious plastic hair bobble with panache…

Miley Cyrus during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA)
Miley Cyrus during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA)

That backless Stella McCartney dress she wore to the 2018 Met gala…

Miley Cyrus attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA (Ian West/PA Archive/PA)
Miley Cyrus attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA (Ian West/PA Archive/PA)

When she channelled old school Hollywood glamour and Cruella de Vil in this plunging satin gown…

Miley Cyrus arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA (PA Archive/PA)
Miley Cyrus arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA (PA Archive/PA)

Those sparkly glasses, that satin jumpsuit – it’s all very Frenchy from Grease – in the best possible way…

Miley Cyrus performs on stage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (PA Archive/PA Images)
Miley Cyrus performs on stage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (PA Archive/PA)

She might be known for being a bit risque with her fashion choices, but Cyrus still nails high-waisted, structured, flared trousers…

Miley Cyrus arrives for the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 23rd annual Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles (PA Archive/PA Images)
Miley Cyrus arrives for the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 23rd annual Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles (PA Archive/PA)

Safety pin earrings and double leather – it shouldn’t work, but it totally does…

Miley Cyrus backstage in the MTV Video Music Awards 2014 (PA/PA Archive/PA Images)
Miley Cyrus backstage in the MTV Video Music Awards 2014 (PA/PA Archive/PA)

A silver mini skirt and crop top covered in stick on daisies – why not?!

Miley Cyrus performs during Capital FM’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, London ( Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA)
Miley Cyrus performs during Capital FM’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, London ( Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA)

Cyrus always goes all out on stage – this glitzy, lippy, 2014 tour outfit says it all…

Miley Cyrus performs at the O2 Arena, London, on the UK leg of her Bangerz tour (Jonathan Brady/PA Archive/PA)
Miley Cyrus performs at the O2 Arena, London, on the UK leg of her Bangerz tour (Jonathan Brady/PA Archive/PA)



