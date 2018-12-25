From pregnancy and formal wear to some very familiar boots - Kate's best outfits of 2018

25th Dec 18 | Fashion

Jenny Stallard looks at the Duchess of Cambridge's fashion highs of the year.

RAF centenary

Her title may be Duchess, but when it comes to style, she’s queen of knowing what suits her – and what she likes. Over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has developed a penchant for block colours, fitted coats and designers whose clothes work with her figure.

And in 2018, she showed off this sartorial wisdom through not just public duties but pregnancy, maternity leave and dressing down when she needed to.

It was pleasing to see Kate ‘recycle’ some old favourites too, as well as rocking some amazing headwear and accessories. Here are our picks of her best outfits in 2018…

Cosy in Stockholm

Royal visit to Scandinavia – Day One
(Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

January 2018, and a pregnant Kate strolls through Stockholm on a visit to Sweden with the Duke of Cambridge wearing Catherine Walker. The fake fur accents give a touch of Dr Zhivago, while the green is a classic block-colour look for Kate.

Wrapped up for more Nordic adventures

Royal visit to Scandinavia – Day Four
(Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

This time, Kate was in Norway, touring Oslo’s Holmenkollen Ski Jump to watch juniors from Norway’s national team. Her KJUS jacket is topped off with a white bobble hat and her usual megawatt smile.

Welcoming Prince Louis in Jenny Packham

Royal Baby
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In April, Kate and William welcomed their third child, Prince Louis. As the world cooed at the baby boy, they also noticed she wore a pillar box red dress by Jenny Packham – the designer she’s favoured for each of her other post-birth photocalls.

Bright for Wimbledon in July

Wimbledon 2018 – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Not her usual choice, for a trip to Wimbledon, Kate wears Dolce & Gabbana in Big Bird yellow – the cap sleeves give the dress a jaunty, summery edge.

Alexander McQueen for Prince Louis’ christening

Prince Louis christening
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

When it comes to big occasions, Kate has some go-to designers who never let her down. McQueen was her wedding dress designer of choice, and this nod to that relationship at Louis’ christening – with crown-like Jane Taylor hat – was elegant and chic.

Relaxing in old favourites

The Duchess of Cambridge during her visit to the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground, London.
(Peter Nicholls/PA)

It’s ‘those’ boots – the Penelope Chilvers knee-highs that Kate has seemingly always loved – for a visit to Sayers Croft Trust Forest School and Wildlife Garden. This was her first official engagement after maternity leave, and she looks totally at ease in trademark Zara jeans, showing she knows how to rock high street as well as high fashion.

Erdem for the evening

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives to open the new photography centre at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
(John Stillwell/PA)

It’s October, and time for something a bit more autumnal: Opening the V&A’s new photography centre – she’s a patron – Kate wows in Erdem. The burgundy belt shows off her waist, while she’s rocking a statement dangly earring.

Jenny Packham at the TUSK awards

Tusk Conservation Awards – London
(Jeff Spicer/PA)

She’s often lauded for ‘recycling’ her outfits (we call it wearing them twice), and this dress, another Jenny Packham, is certainly worth bringing back out of the wardrobe. The striking turquoise-blue with plunging neckline was paired with Jimmy Choo heels.

Merry Midaxi  Christmas

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge host Christmas party for RAF families
(Yui Mok/PA)

One of the big trends for AW18, the midaxi skirt looks fabulous on a grinning Kate as she walks through fake snow at a Christmas party at Kensington Palace. The skirt is by Emilia Wickstead, while the cashmere cardigan-top is Brora. This is a look we’ll all be copying for Christmas Eve drinks.

L.K. Bennett for a children’s hospital visit

Royal visit to Evelina Children’s Hospital and The Passage
(Steve Parsons/PA)

The polka dots and pearl buttons give understated detail on this visit to the Evelina Children’s hospital, of which Kate’s a patron.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018

Christmas Day fashion debate: Should you dress up or wear PJs all day?
Christmas Day fashion debate: Should you dress up or wear PJs all day?

Supermodel Heidi Klum gets engaged to musician boyfriend
Supermodel Heidi Klum gets engaged to musician boyfriend

Actor Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in the US

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

4 ways that Christmas can wreak havoc with your sleep

4 ways that Christmas can wreak havoc with your sleep
Virgo

Virgo
U2's Bono urges crowd to dig deep for homeless as he busks in Dublin

U2's Bono urges crowd to dig deep for homeless as he busks in Dublin
From Jamie Oliver to Prue Leith - these are the Christmas traditions of real chefs and foodies

From Jamie Oliver to Prue Leith - these are the Christmas traditions of real chefs and foodies
From Jamie Oliver to Prue Leith - these are the Christmas traditions of real chefs and foodies

7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018