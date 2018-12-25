Say no to novelty slippers: 8 pairs you'll actually want to wear long after Christmas

25th Dec 18 | Fashion

Stylish and snuggly picks for men and women.

Novelty slippers may be your dad’s ideas of an excellent Christmas gift, and while those fluffy snowmen/dinosaurs/unicorns will of course get a few chuckles when they’re unwrapped, they’re not the most practical of presents.

First of all, it’s difficult to curl up on the sofa when you’ve got two big foamy lumps attached to your feet, and secondly, what are you going to do when the doorbell rings and you’ve got to face the ASOS delivery guy wearing your ridiculous footwear?

Indoor shoes remain essential for keeping your tootsies toasty, however, so we’ve rounded up the slippers that are warm, sensible and will get you compliments come 2019, not weird looks.

They’re not boring, though. For ladies, there are star-print booties, fur-lined Ugg slippers and a particularly fetching pair of pink velvet mules.

For men, you’ve got trendy Fair Isle print, traditional tweed and some cool retro ski motifs.

Take your pick from these chic and cosy options – because slippers should be for life, not just for Christmas…

Women’s slippers

model wearing M&Co Floral Embroidered Underwire Bra; Checked Pyjama Bottoms; Heart Print Ballerina Slippers
(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Heart Print Ballerina Slippers, £10; Floral Embroidered Underwire Bra, £16; Checked Pyjama Bottoms, £16

Tu at Sainsburys Navy Star Print Slipper Boots
(Tu at Sainsburys/PA)

Tu at Sainsburys Navy Star Print Slipper Boots, £12

Marks and Spencer Collection Soft Bow Mule Slippers
(Marks and Spencer/PA)

Marks and Spencer Collection Soft Bow Mule Slippers, £17.50

Ugg Scuffette Sparkle Sheepskin Slippers
(Ugg/PA)

Ugg Scuffette Sparkle Sheepskin Slippers, £90, Figleaves

Men’s slippers

Burton Blue Fair Isle Slippers
(Burton/PA)

Burton Blue Fair Isle Slippers, £15

M&Co Textured Slippers
(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Textured Slippers, £20

Fatface Maddox Ski Print Slippers
(Fatface/PA)

Fatface Maddox Ski Print Slippers, £24

White Stuff Toby Textured Bootie
(White Stuff/PA)

White Stuff Toby Textured Bootie, £32.50

