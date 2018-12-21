Lady Gaga just debuted the biggest hair colour trend of 2019 - here's how to get the look

The singer's fiancé shared a photo showing her new pastel locks.

Lady Gaga is known for her on stage beauty transformations, running the gamut from avant-garde artiste to glamour goddess and grungy rock chick.

But it’s the pop star’s latest off-duty look that has got fans excited, after her fiancé posted a picture on Instagram showing her with lilac hair.

The photo, which Christian Carino captioned ‘fountain of kindness’, shows the usually blonde singer in front of a fountain wearing a black leather jacket and Iron Maiden T-shirt, and has already got more than 19,000 likes in just a day.

While Gaga isn’t usually one to follow trends, it just so happens that lilac is tipped to be a major story for next year.

That’s according to the Pinterest 100 report, which lists the top ten fastest-growing trends on the photo sharing site.

Searches for ‘lilac hair’ have risen by a massive 1,077% in the last year, meaning that the trend is set to go global.

Feeling inspired by the pop chameleon and thinking about trying a pale purple tint yourself?

Unless you’re already blonde like Gaga, if you want all-over colour your hair will need to be lightened first.

Josh Wood, Wella Professionals global creative director of colour, recommends salon-only Wella Professionals Instamatic, a collection of “soft, diffused and muted tones that allow for unlimited creativity.”

For at-home colour, Fudge Professional head of global colouring Tracy Hayes says: “Fudge Urban Hair Art sprays are highly pigmented pastel sprays that work even on dark hair and wash straight out, so you can switch up your hair colour as often as you like.”

But be warned, with pre-lightened pastels, colour can fade quickly.

“Avoid washing every day if possible, as the colour will fade with each shampoo,” says Hayes.

“Use warm water and a gentle shampoo that’s sulphate and paraben-free.”

Whether you’re looking for a long-lasting lilac or just a temporary tint, there are lots of easy and affordable options to achieve the shade you desire.

Here are five products to help you go Gaga with your hair…

Crazy Colour Lilac Semi-Permanent Hair Colour Cream, £5.50

Fudge Professional Paint Box Lilac Frost Creative Semi Permanent Colour, £8.25, Beauty Bay

Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Dilute, £15, Cult Beauty

Schwarzkopf Live Lightener + Twist 105 Mauve Kiss Hair Dye, £4.50, Boots

Label.m Powder Purple Spray, £8.95, AllBeauty





