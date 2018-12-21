Lady Gaga just debuted the biggest hair colour trend of 2019 - here's how to get the look

21st Dec 18 | Beauty

The singer's fiancé shared a photo showing her new pastel locks.

The Graham Norton Show - London

Lady Gaga is known for her on stage beauty transformations, running the gamut from avant-garde artiste to glamour goddess and grungy rock chick.

But it’s the pop star’s latest off-duty look that has got fans excited, after her fiancé posted a picture on Instagram showing her with lilac hair.

The photo, which Christian Carino captioned ‘fountain of kindness’, shows the usually blonde singer in front of a fountain wearing a black leather jacket and Iron Maiden T-shirt, and has already got more than 19,000 likes in just a day.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

fountain of kindness.

A post shared by @ christiancarino on

While Gaga isn’t usually one to follow trends, it just so happens that lilac is tipped to be a major story for next year.

That’s according to the Pinterest 100 report, which lists the top ten fastest-growing trends on the photo sharing site.

Searches for ‘lilac hair’ have risen by a massive 1,077% in the last year, meaning that the trend is set to go global.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Perfectly Painted Purple💜 ✨ "Holographic opals🔮courtesy of @goldwellus Pure Pigments! These Pure Pigments have made playing with color even more fun. The pigments surround other Goldwell colors to create a moving, 3D effect that changes and morphs as light hits it. How crazy, awesome is THAT!?" Hair by: @sydneyannlopezhair ✨ Customize your hair color formulas while adding radiating shine with Goldwell Pure Pigments, now available at #cosmoprofbeauty where you are #licensedtocreate . . . . . #repost #goldwell #goldwellcolor #goldwellapprovedus #purepigments #goldwellpurepigments #vivids #vividhair #hairtrend #trendyhair #fashionhair #fantasyhair #creativehair #creativecolor #colorfulhair #colorspecialist #haircolorideas #paintedhair #colormelt #colourmelt #colormelting #pastelhair #purplehair #violethair #lavenderhair #lilachair #shinyhair

A post shared by CosmoProf Beauty (@cosmoprofbeauty) on

Feeling inspired by the pop chameleon and thinking about trying a pale purple tint yourself?

Unless you’re already blonde like Gaga, if you want all-over colour your hair will need to be lightened first.

Josh Wood, Wella Professionals global creative director of colour, recommends salon-only Wella Professionals Instamatic, a collection of “soft, diffused and muted tones that allow for unlimited creativity.”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Lilac hair 💕#pravanavivids #stgeorgeutah #stgeorgehair #stgeorgehairstylist #lilachair #funhaircolor

A post shared by Sarah Perkins (@sunkissedhair.bysarah) on

For at-home colour, Fudge Professional head of global colouring Tracy Hayes says: “Fudge Urban Hair Art sprays are highly pigmented pastel sprays that work even on dark hair and wash straight out, so you can switch up your hair colour as often as you like.”

But be warned, with pre-lightened pastels, colour can fade quickly.

“Avoid washing every day if possible, as the colour will fade with each shampoo,” says Hayes.

“Use warm water and a gentle shampoo that’s sulphate and paraben-free.”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

LILAC TONES 🦄 We are in 💗 @pravana magic bought to you by @hairbylindsaymorph 💫

A post shared by Morph Salon Perth (@morph_salon) on

Whether you’re looking for a long-lasting lilac or just a temporary tint, there are lots of easy and affordable options to achieve the shade you desire.

Here are five products to help you go Gaga with your hair…

Crazy Colour Lilac Semi-Permanent Hair Colour Cream
(Crazy Colour/PA)

Crazy Colour Lilac Semi-Permanent Hair Colour Cream, £5.50

Fudge Professional Paint Box Lilac Frost Creative Semi Permanent Colour
(Fudge Professional/PA)

Fudge Professional Paint Box Lilac Frost Creative Semi Permanent Colour, £8.25, Beauty Bay

Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Dilute
(Lime Crime/PA)

Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Dilute, £15, Cult Beauty

Schwarzkopf Live Lightener + Twist 105 Mauve Kiss Hair Dye
(Schwarzkopf/PA)

Schwarzkopf Live Lightener + Twist 105 Mauve Kiss Hair Dye, £4.50, Boots

Label.m Powder Purple Spray
(Label.m/PA)

Label.m Powder Purple Spray, £8.95, AllBeauty



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] Miley Cyrus puts feminist spin on Santa Baby during Fallon appearance

The majority of Irish people will have the turkey in the oven by 8am on Christmas Day
The majority of Irish people will have the turkey in the oven by 8am on Christmas Day

Blood spilled and Alfie and Hayley EXPOSED in Christmas EastEnders
Blood spilled and Alfie and Hayley EXPOSED in Christmas EastEnders

We block RUDE Gemma Collins from Dancing On Ice WhatsApp, says Brian McFadden

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

7 expert beauty predictions for 2019, from ampoules to acne treatments

7 expert beauty predictions for 2019, from ampoules to acne treatments
Judge declines to throw out Harvey Weinstein criminal case

Judge declines to throw out Harvey Weinstein criminal case
As Naomi Campbell lands her first ever beauty campaign, a look back at her evolution

As Naomi Campbell lands her first ever beauty campaign, a look back at her evolution
Actor, writer and film-maker Peter Masterson dies, aged 84

Actor, writer and film-maker Peter Masterson dies, aged 84
Actor, writer and film-maker Peter Masterson dies, aged 84

[WATCH] Miley Cyrus puts feminist spin on Santa Baby during Fallon appearance